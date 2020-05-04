Residents told they can’t download COVIDSafe app

RESIDENTS eager to lift coronavirus restrictions by downloading the COVIDSafe app are being told they’re unable to help.

More than four million Australians have started using the coronavirus tracing app, in hopes of more restrictions being lifted.

Mundubbera man Michael Tulley, 50, has been told by the Federal Government’s technical support he cannot download the app.

“I’ve been told the app only works on Android 6.0 or better,” Mr Tully said.

“Anyone with a phone that is three or four years old cannot participate with the app.”

According the FAQ on the COVIDSafe government website, the application will only work on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) or higher.

For iOS, you will need either iOS10 or higher, or an iPhone 5S or higher.

Mr Tulley, who has diabetes, just wants to do the right thing by his community by taking part in the tracing app.

He says he and several others have encountered this problem, saying their phones that are only a few years old can’t participate.

“I’ve got nothing to hide, and it’s meant to help open up the country internally,” he said.

“I need to play my role, and at the moment I’m being told I can’t.”

Even with millions of people downloading the app, it’s come to light that states and territories do not have access yet to coronavirus data.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said to the national broadcaster there had been a delay in the access to data being made available despite the huge number of Aussies signing up.

“This (app) has been implemented very quickly,” he said.

“What we’re doing is making sure that the operations are going to work appropriately and safely, but also (making) sure that the people in the contact-tracing facilities in the states and territories are trained on how to use the app, and how to use it appropriately.”