Aussie icon among 60 business closures
Queensland companies are continuing to collapse by the dozen despite the state's economy slowly recovering from the devastating COVID-19 shutdown.
In November 60 companies were put into liquidation or administration - far less than before the pandemic.
Previous modelling suggests thousands of Queensland small businesses continue to rely on the federal government's JobKeeper program and a moratorium on insolvent trading.
Credit reporting agency CreditorWatch has urged the government not to extend the moratorium on insolvent trading beyond December 31.
CreditorWatch CEO Patrick Coghlan said the measures had served the economy well, but declared now was the time to rebuild.
"Extending this provision for all businesses will only kick the can further down the road by allowing insolvent businesses to remain open and potentially put good businesses at risk, which are offering payment terms to zombie businesses that should have shut their doors months ago," he said.
UGG & EMU
The iconic Australian retailer based in the heart of Brisbane's CBD collapsed into liquidation after the closure of international borders eliminated its largest customer base.
UGG & Emu, a long-time tenant in the Queen Street Mall, was placed into liquidation this week after closing its doors on November 9 owing over half a million dollars.
The Australian retailer sold premium and casual sheepskin footwear primarily to international tourists.
The closure of the Brisbane store, operated by parent company Kynd Co Pty Ltd, does not affect UGG's Sydney or international sites, which are owned by unrelated companies.
EL AGUILA
A prominent Mexican eatery which served customers at Nundah for more than half-a-decade has become the latest restaurant to fall victim to COVID-19.
El Agulia, the North American-inspired restaurant on Sandgate Rd, built a strong base of customers in the six years before it was put into liquidation on November 18.
Control of Rising Sun Food & Beauty Pty Ltd, trading as El Aguila, was voluntarily handed to liquidator Nikhil Khatri of Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants.
El Aguila owes four creditors a combined $52,792, according to a financial report.
Originally published as Restaurants, Aussie icon among 60 collapses