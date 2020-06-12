Menu
CHECKPOINT: Queensland Police Service officers have been conducting health screening for Cherbourg residents and visitors. (Photo: QPS)
News

RESTRICTION EASED: Cherbourg gains wider travel zone

Jessica Mcgrath
12th Jun 2020 2:05 PM
CHERBOURG residents will be able to travel further afield and for longer with the latest changes which came into effect today (Friday).

The Commonwealth Biosecurity Determination has been eased again, with further relaxation of restrictions coming into effect for residents leaving coming to Cherbourg.

The declared travel zone for the Cherbourg determined area will include the South Burnett, Toowoomba, Gympie and the Sunshine Coast.

Residents of Cherbourg will have unlimited access into the areas identified as the Determined Travel Zone, off community for as long as they want.

Any family members who live outside of Cherbourg, but within the Declared Travel Zone, and wish to visit family will be allowed to travel into community.

Medical, police and army staff see to vehicles at the checkpoint between Murgon and Cherbourg. (Photo: Cherbourg Council)
However, they will need to have a Remote Community Pass which can be applied for online.

Cherbourg residents and visitors are urged not to come into the community if they are unwell.

People who are travelling through the vehicle check point at Cherbourg are encouraged to carry correct ID.

The vehicle check point will remain in place and Australian Army and QPS will continue to manage the check point.

All queries and applications will be dealt with by the Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeanette Young.

The current management for access exemption passes, which was managed by the Cherbourg Local Disaster Management Group, ceased as of today (Friday, June 12).

