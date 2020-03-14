RESULTS: Another big week of South Burnett Golf
It has been another huge week of golf in the South Burnett with a number of players getting their last games in before the Peanut Harvest Week of Golf.
South Burnett Veterans Golf Wednesday March 11 – Jandowae Golf Club
Mens winner: David Wicks 32 points
Ladies Winner: Ros Weather 30 points
Men 1st rundown: Dean Pilgram 31 points
Mens 2nd rundown: Mal Derby 24 points
Ladies 1st rundown: Jan Edwards 26 points
Ladies 2nd rundown: Iris Thompson 24 points
Nearest to pin
Men 2/11: Rob Unverzagt
Ladies 2nd shot 2/11: Ruth Sargent
Mug Award: Caroline Sheehan
The next veterans event is a two-day event at Kingaroy Golf Club on Mon 16 and Tue 17 March 2020.
Ladies Day Irish 4 Ball Thursday March 12 – Kingaroy Golf Club
Winners: Mary McInnes, Niafe Jenkinson, Peter Jenkinson and Mary Mitchell 98 points
Runners up: Bill Horner, Jeff, Chris Edmunds and Sue Pottle 97 points
1st Rundown: Alec Hutchison, Zac Lam-Singh, Jun Ko and Jan Edwards 94 points
The draw for the Peanut Harvest Week of Golf for the Vets two day event is available on the Kingaroy Golf Club website.