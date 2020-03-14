Menu
Golf

RESULTS: Another big week of South Burnett Golf

Tristan Evert
14th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
It has been another huge week of golf in the South Burnett with a number of players getting their last games in before the Peanut Harvest Week of Golf.

South Burnett Veterans Golf Wednesday March 11 – Jandowae Golf Club

Mens winner: David Wicks 32 points

Ladies Winner: Ros Weather 30 points

Men 1st rundown: Dean Pilgram 31 points

Mens 2nd rundown: Mal Derby 24 points

Ladies 1st rundown: Jan Edwards 26 points

Ladies 2nd rundown: Iris Thompson 24 points

Nearest to pin

Men 2/11: Rob Unverzagt

Ladies 2nd shot 2/11: Ruth Sargent

Mug Award: Caroline Sheehan

The next veterans event is a two-day event at Kingaroy Golf Club on Mon 16 and Tue 17 March 2020.

Ladies Day Irish 4 Ball Thursday March 12 – Kingaroy Golf Club

Winners: Mary McInnes, Niafe Jenkinson, Peter Jenkinson and Mary Mitchell 98 points

Runners up: Bill Horner, Jeff, Chris Edmunds and Sue Pottle 97 points

1st Rundown: Alec Hutchison, Zac Lam-Singh, Jun Ko and Jan Edwards 94 points

The draw for the Peanut Harvest Week of Golf for the Vets two day event is available on the Kingaroy Golf Club website.

IRISH 4 BALL: The Irish 4 Ball best dressed team consisting of Keryn Anderen, Jean Burey-Porter, John Burey and Peter Mohyluk. (Picture: Contributed)
The Irish 4 ball winners Mary McInnes, Niafe Jenkinson, Peter Jenkinson and Mary Mitchell on a combined 98 points. (Picture: Contributed)
Helen Todd, Venessa Hansen and Robyn Aird at the Irish 4 Ball at the Kingaroy Golf Club. (Picture: Contributed)

South Burnett

