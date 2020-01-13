RESULTS: Cricket makes a comeback

IT WAS another hot and dry weekend for cricket in the South Burnett region as players resumed the season after the Christmas break.

In South Burnett B-grade, the Wooroolin Warriors convincingly defeated the Nanango Scorpions, with Nanango's highest scorer Jay Steinhardt caught on 20.

Tavis Hartwig bowled 3 for 19 and Chase Olm bowled 3 for 6.

The Warriors came out swinging, with T. Hartwig finishing the day on 39 not out and C. Olm 23 not out.

Some poor bowling from the Scorpions gave the Warriors 29 in extras.

Meanwhile, Murgon hosted Blackbutt and the home side went on to win by 3 wickets. Blackbutt won the toss and opted to bat and were all out for 140.

Murgon's Ashley Louis opened with 27 from 37 before Lachlan Zelinksi hit 23.

The Blackbutt bowlers began to strike, with Dylan Gilligand bowling Troy Litzow for a duck and Shane Argent bowling Riley Sipple for a duck.

Renee Irvine was next to the crease, steadying the ship with 49.

In other matches, Kumbia defeated Wondai by 71, and Cherbourg defeated Kingaroy Services by 48 runs.