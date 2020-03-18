RESULTS: Hometown golfer takes Peanut Harvest Week win

Ladies winners Trudi Petrie and Aileen Bartlett on day one of the Peanut Harvest Week of Golf. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

MORE than 140 veteran golfers teed off at the Kingaroy Golf Club on Monday for the 25th annual Peanut Harvest Week of Golf.

Kingaroy’s Aileen Bartlett is one of the founding members of the Peanut Harvest Week of Golf, and she and her partner Trudi Petrie of Rockhampton put on a classy performance to take out the 36-hole competition.

Bartlett has been playing golf since the 1970s after transitioning from hockey and said the Peanut Harvest Week of Golf was always a great event.

“Myself and Trudi had a great couple of days competing in the veterans competition,” Bartlett said.

“We have played together a bunch of times over the years and she is a pretty handy person to have on your team.

“It’s a great event that draws a lot of people back every year.”

The course was looking great, however offered its fair share of challenges according to Bartlett.

“With the changing weather, the condition of the course was changing day by day,” Bartlett said.

“The course was quite hard, which made it fairly tough and sometimes the greens were drying out.

“The afternoons are really starting to cool off and we were the second last pair to come in.”

The veterans competition took place over two days, with teams competing in two 18-hole fixtures to combine for a 36-hole result.

RESULTS

36-hole gross winners: Aileen Bartlett and Trudi Petrie.

36-hole net winners: Donna Askin, Niafe Jenkinson.

36-hole gross runners-up: Jane Franklin and Robin Aurd.

36 hole nett runners-up: Jacqui Irvine and Paula O’Reilly.

Gross rundown: 1st: Joy Cavanough and Wendy O’Connell; 2nd: Venessa Harris and Veronnica Harris; 3rd: Christance Michael and Wendy O’Hare.

NTP No 4: Donna Askin and Iris Thompson.

C/A 9: Wendy O’Connell.