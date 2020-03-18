Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ladies winners Trudi Petrie and Aileen Bartlett on day one of the Peanut Harvest Week of Golf. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Ladies winners Trudi Petrie and Aileen Bartlett on day one of the Peanut Harvest Week of Golf. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Golf

RESULTS: Hometown golfer takes Peanut Harvest Week win

Tristan Evert
18th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 140 veteran golfers teed off at the Kingaroy Golf Club on Monday for the 25th annual Peanut Harvest Week of Golf.

Kingaroy’s Aileen Bartlett is one of the founding members of the Peanut Harvest Week of Golf, and she and her partner Trudi Petrie of Rockhampton put on a classy performance to take out the 36-hole competition.

Bartlett has been playing golf since the 1970s after transitioning from hockey and said the Peanut Harvest Week of Golf was always a great event.

“Myself and Trudi had a great couple of days competing in the veterans competition,” Bartlett said.

“We have played together a bunch of times over the years and she is a pretty handy person to have on your team.

“It’s a great event that draws a lot of people back every year.”

The course was looking great, however offered its fair share of challenges according to Bartlett.

“With the changing weather, the condition of the course was changing day by day,” Bartlett said.

“The course was quite hard, which made it fairly tough and sometimes the greens were drying out.

“The afternoons are really starting to cool off and we were the second last pair to come in.”

The veterans competition took place over two days, with teams competing in two 18-hole fixtures to combine for a 36-hole result.

RESULTS

36-hole gross winners: Aileen Bartlett and Trudi Petrie.

36-hole net winners: Donna Askin, Niafe Jenkinson.

36-hole gross runners-up: Jane Franklin and Robin Aurd.

36 hole nett runners-up: Jacqui Irvine and Paula O’Reilly.

Gross rundown: 1st: Joy Cavanough and Wendy O’Connell; 2nd: Venessa Harris and Veronnica Harris; 3rd: Christance Michael and Wendy O’Hare.

NTP No 4: Donna Askin and Iris Thompson.

C/A 9: Wendy O’Connell.

kingaroy golf club peanut harvest week of golf south burnett golf south burnett sport
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What you need to know about coronavirus in the Burnett

        premium_icon What you need to know about coronavirus in the Burnett

        Health As the South Burnett braces for the impact of coronavirus across the region, these are the key things you need to know now.

        BREAKING: Emergency services respond to Burnett crash

        premium_icon BREAKING: Emergency services respond to Burnett crash

        Breaking QAS treats one patient at the scene of South Burnett accident.

        Council weighs in on how COVID-19 will affect region

        premium_icon Council weighs in on how COVID-19 will affect region

        Council News At the last meeting before election, impacts of COVID-19 were at top of agenda.

        Shock Rail Trail death hits small town

        premium_icon Shock Rail Trail death hits small town

        News Weekend ride ends in tragedy for South Burnett resident.