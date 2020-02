RESULTS: Kingaroy Clay Target Club’s two day shoot

WINNERS CIRCLE: The event winners at the Kingaroy Clay Target Club's annual two day shoot. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

The Kingaroy Clay Target Club hosted their annual two-day shoot over the weekend with 86 competitors participating.

Here are the results from the weekend.

Event 1-30 Target Medley

Open 1st: Colin Witt 50/50

AA 1st: Wes Humphreys 73/75

AA 2nd: Barry Harker 67/75

A 1st: Lachlan Crawford 69/75

B 1st: Daniel Berry 69/75

C 1st: Jordan Haidley 46/50

Junior 1st: Erin Guy 45/50

Ladies 1st: Tracey Harker 45/50

Veteran 1st: Greg Matthews 48/50

Event 2-30 Target Single Barrel

Open 1st: Jorja Pointon 30/31

AA 1st: Ken Stevens 32/24

A 1st: David Roger 30/33

B 1st: Daniel Berry 28/30

C 1st: Steve McCullough 29/31

Junior 1st: Erin Guy 26/32

Ladies 1st: Merinda Welke 27/31

Veteran 1st: John Gemmill

Event 3-50 Target Double Barrel

Open 1st: Daryl Stevens 50/50

AA 1st: Ken Stevens 63/64

A 1st: Kenneth McCullough 52/54

B 1st: Maryanne Easton 47/51

C 1st: Steve McCullough 45/50

Junior 1st: Lachlan Crawford 49/52

Ladies 1st: Merinda Welke 45/50

Veteran 1st: John Gemmill 50/52

Event 4-30 Target Points

Open 1st: Grahame Noffke 90/90

AA 1st: Daryl Stevens 89/90

A 1st: Danny Pointon 89/90

B 1st: Nathan Dalton 85/90

C 1st: Michelle McCullough 70/90

Junior 1st: Erin Guy 80/90

Ladies 1st: Jorja Pointon 75/90

Veteran 1st: Colin Witt

Event 5-30 Target Handicap

Open 1st: Paul Roos 29/30

Event 6-30 Target Champion of Champions

Open 1st: Greg Matthews 50/50

AA 1st: Brayden McKee 49/50

A 1st: Danny Pointon 48/50

B 1st: Ken Kruger 41/50

C 1st: Steve McCullough 43/50

Junior 1st: Lachlan Crawford 64/75

Ladies 1st: Erin Guy 46/50

Veteran 1st: Peter Lynch