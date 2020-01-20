RESULTS: Kingaroy Golf Club tees off for 2020

Kingaroy Golf Club life member Col Harch hits the first ball straight down the fairway to mark the opening of the 2020 season. Picture: Tristan Evert

Kingaroy Golf Club life member Col Harch hits the first ball straight down the fairway to mark the opening of the 2020 season. Picture: Tristan Evert

THE 2020 golf season was officially launched in the peanut capital as the Kingaroy Golf Club hosted their annual open day on Sunday.

Life member Colonel Harch hit the first ball down the middle of the fairway to mark the start of the year's play.

The only 18-hole course in the South Burnett hosted more than 50 competitors, but only two could emerge victorious - Rodney Evans took out the men's competition and Chris Edmunds took out the ladies'.

But perhaps the bigger accomplishment for Edmund on the day was hitting her first hole in one.

"I have been playing golf on and off since the early 90s," she said.

"Over the past few years I have really started to play more consistently.

"It was my first hole in one on the weekend and it was very exciting."

Kingaroy Golf Club committee member Veronnica Harris said it was an extremely social club.

"Today we have approximately 60 people here for the season opener," Harris said.

"It's a very inclusive club and we encourage people of all ability levels to come down and try the sport.

"The rain's held off and the course is playing really well."

A full list of results from the day can be found below.

Men

Winner: Rodney Evans, 42 points.

Runner-up: Rob Turner, 40 points.

1st rundown: Grant Green, 40.

2nd rundown: Paul Donnely, 40.

3rd rundown: Shane Laherty, 39.

4th rundown: Tim Robe, 39.

5th rundown: Trevor Turner, 38.

6th rundown: Kerry Raines, 38.

7th rundown: Josh Walden, 38.

NTP No 4: A-grade Rodney Evans 2.34; B-grade Oliver Mason 4.32; and C-grade Charlie Ploetz 5.56.

NTP No 9: A-grade Nil; B-grade Bob Cope 5.75; and C-grade Nil.

NTP No 14: A-grade Andrew Kelly 1.58; B-grade Bill Paterson; and C-grade Nil.

Propin: Andrew Kelly 1.58; Bill Paterson 2.65; Russ Mackay 4.99; Oliver Mason 5.24; Mal Hansen and Shane Laherty 10.71.

Ladies

Winner: Chris Edmunds, 40 points.

Runner Up: Mary Mclinnes, 36 points.

1st rundown: Sue Pottle, 35.

2nd rundown: Susan Mahoney, 33.

3rd rundown: Niafe Jenkinson, 29.

4th rundown: Catherine Mahoney, 28.

Hole in one No 4: Chris Edmunds.

NTP No 14: Venessa Hansen 10.76.

2nd shot No 9: Susan Mahoney 1.66.

Propin: Venessa Hansen 10.76.