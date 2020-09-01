Results of COVID-19 tests revealed for CQ prison officers

A NUMBER of officers working at Capricorn Correctional Centre have returned negative results after being tested for COVID-19.

A Queensland Health spokesman on Monday morning confirmed the outcome of the tests, saying no new cases had been recorded for Central Queensland.

The negative results have seen Queensland Health Officials breathe a sigh of relief as fears of a potential cluster inside the facility decrease.

However, the Etna Creek facility remains in strict Stage four lockdown after six of its officers reportedly had contact with a Corrections Academy trainer confirmed to have the virus.

In a separate incident, six Capricorn Correctional Centre officers have been quarantined after spending time at the Wacol correctional training academy in Brisbane last week.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirms only one new case of coronavirus was recorded overnight.

Capricornia Correctional Centre's strict protocols will remain in place for the foreseeable future under state mandated instruction.

Visitation to the centre, along with all non-essential out-of-cell time and prisoner movement, has been suspended.

PPE for workers and 14-day isolation periods for persons new to the prison is also required

Central Queensland's last confirmed case in early May was that of an aged care nurse who worked at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre.

To date, the region has only recorded 10 active cases.

All personal visits to the Etna Creek facility remain suspended for the foreseeable future.

Despite the region appearing to avoid a potential outbreak, fallout from the Brisbane West incident continues to grow.

An additional four cases were on Sunday reported to be linked to the incident; all of them close contacts to individuals associated with the 60-year-old man.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this morning confirmed the state had also recorded one new case of coronavirus overnight.

She further revealed the person to be once again be a close contact of someone who had already tested positive.

The state now has 27 active cases of coronavirus, with almost 900,000 tests have taken place.

More than 6800 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours.