RESULTS: South Burnett Veterans’ Golf Day

THE SOUTH Burnett Veteran’s Golf Club has hosted another successful golf day, with fun had all around.

On Tuesday, December 10, at the Kumbia Golf Course, a total of 46 golfers, 38 men and eight women, played their best.

The overall men’s winner was Phil Stern, scoring 39 points.

The overall women’s winner was Vicki Rkye scoring 36 points.

The runner-up was Peter Hegarty with 38 points.

Here are the remaining results from the big day:

First Rundown: John Wilson 38 points and Shirley McDougall 34 points.

Second Rundown: Jamie Wright 37 points and Wendy Harris 32 points.

Third Rundown: Dennis Byrne 36 points and Lorraine Kerrin 32 points.

Fourth Rundown: Tim Robe 36 points and Dot Graham 32 points.

Fifth Rundown: Artie Wallis 36 points.

Sixth Rundown Mal Derby 36 points.

Seventh Rundown David Wicks 36 points.

Eighth Rundown Ron Jinks 35 points.

Ball rundown went to 32 points.

Ladies NTP No 6/15: Shirley McDougall.

Mens NTP No 6/15: James Wright.

Mug Award: Chris Callaghan.