RESULTS: South Burnett Veterans Golf
64 players from across the South Burnett played at the Murgon Golf Club for the South Burnett Veterans Golf monthly medal on Tuesday 2 March.
Mens winner: Mens Bob Bocos 39 points
Ladies winner: Beryl Miller 33 points
Runner Up: Bruce Hurley 37 points
Men
1st Rundown: Rob Donnelly 36 poitns
2nd Rundown: Dean Pilgrim 35 points
3rd Rundown: Ken Bartlett 35 points
Ladies
1st Rundown: Ros Weathers 32 points
2nd Rundown: Donna Askin 32 points
3rd Rundown: Chrissie Haegens 32 points
Nearest to Pin
Men: 4/13 Chris Callaghan
Ladies: 2nd Shot 8/17 Leanne Dowdle
Mug Award: Ray Schofield
The next event is at Jandowae Golf Club on Tue 10 March 2020.
Names to the Captain by 8.45am for a 9.30am Start.