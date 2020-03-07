RESULTS: South Burnett Veterans Golf

VETERANS GOLF: 64 players from across the South Burnett took over the Murgon Golf Course for the South Burnett Veterans Golf.

VETERANS GOLF: 64 players from across the South Burnett took over the Murgon Golf Course for the South Burnett Veterans Golf.

64 players from across the South Burnett played at the Murgon Golf Club for the South Burnett Veterans Golf monthly medal on Tuesday 2 March.

Mens winner: Mens Bob Bocos 39 points

Ladies winner: Beryl Miller 33 points

Runner Up: Bruce Hurley 37 points

Men

1st Rundown: Rob Donnelly 36 poitns

2nd Rundown: Dean Pilgrim 35 points

3rd Rundown: Ken Bartlett 35 points

Ladies

1st Rundown: Ros Weathers 32 points

2nd Rundown: Donna Askin 32 points

3rd Rundown: Chrissie Haegens 32 points

Nearest to Pin

Men: 4/13 Chris Callaghan

Ladies: 2nd Shot 8/17 Leanne Dowdle

Mug Award: Ray Schofield

The next event is at Jandowae Golf Club on Tue 10 March 2020.

Names to the Captain by 8.45am for a 9.30am Start.