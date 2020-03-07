Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VETERANS GOLF: 64 players from across the South Burnett took over the Murgon Golf Course for the South Burnett Veterans Golf.
VETERANS GOLF: 64 players from across the South Burnett took over the Murgon Golf Course for the South Burnett Veterans Golf.
Golf

RESULTS: South Burnett Veterans Golf

Tristan Evert
7th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

64 players from across the South Burnett played at the Murgon Golf Club for the South Burnett Veterans Golf monthly medal on Tuesday 2 March.

Mens winner: Mens Bob Bocos 39 points

Ladies winner: Beryl Miller 33 points

Runner Up: Bruce Hurley 37 points

Men

1st Rundown: Rob Donnelly 36 poitns

2nd Rundown: Dean Pilgrim 35 points

3rd Rundown: Ken Bartlett 35 points

Ladies

1st Rundown: Ros Weathers 32 points

2nd Rundown: Donna Askin 32 points

3rd Rundown: Chrissie Haegens 32 points

Nearest to Pin

Men: 4/13 Chris Callaghan

Ladies: 2nd Shot 8/17 Leanne Dowdle

Mug Award: Ray Schofield

The next event is at Jandowae Golf Club on Tue 10 March 2020.

Names to the Captain by 8.45am for a 9.30am Start.

murgon golf club south burnett golf south burnett veterans golf club
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Growers on alert as moth pest detected in Australia

        premium_icon Growers on alert as moth pest detected in Australia

        Rural Fall armyworm moths feed on more than 350 plant species and migrate incredibly quickly.

        Additional crew to join SB fire station

        premium_icon Additional crew to join SB fire station

        News State government announces big changes to staffing in regional communities facing...

        Candidate highlights need for mental health services

        premium_icon Candidate highlights need for mental health services

        News ‘There’s something that burns inside me that makes me want to help people and to...

        PHOTOS: Bizarre moth, mosquito phenomenon explained

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Bizarre moth, mosquito phenomenon explained

        Offbeat Council reveals why there has been a mass increase of moths, butterflies...