Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Socks And Sandals 006
Socks And Sandals 006
Crime

FASHION CRIME? Why sock and sandals retiree was in court

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WEARING socks and sandals David Charles List appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to his drink driving charge.

The 72-year-old was pulled over by police on Gladstone Monto Rd, Calliope on August 23 at 1.30pm.

The retiree told police he had drunk four to five heavy XXXX cans and had started drinking at midday.

List returned a blood alcohol concentration of .063.

The prosecution said the man had very little traffic history and no criminal history.

List was convicted and fined $300 and disqualified for one month.

The self-represented retiree was warned once he was disqualified he was not to drive.

"I've done some silly things but I'm not going to drive," List said.

Read more drink drivers:

Learner's mistake gives away drink-driver

Gladstone P-plater's 'gross error'

Drink driver found rolling around next to running car

editors picks gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court name and shame
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nanango girl calling on public support to get assistance dog

        Premium Content Nanango girl calling on public support to get assistance dog

        News A young Nanango resident living a rare genetic disease has turned to GoFundMe to raise money for a life-changing assistance dog. FIND OUT HOW YOU CAN HELP HERE:

        Firefighters en route to blaze near Kingaroy

        Premium Content Firefighters en route to blaze near Kingaroy

        News FIREFIGHTER’S are currently responding to a reported fire near Kingaroy.

        Kingaroy driver injured in single-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Kingaroy driver injured in single-vehicle crash

        News A KINGAROY driver has been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle...

        Burnett man to face court on child abuse material charges

        Premium Content Burnett man to face court on child abuse material charges

        Crime John Joseph Beltrame accused of having child exploitation material