REV YOUR ENGINES: Wondai Street Sprints lock in 2021 date

This Monkeemobile will be on show at the Wondai Street Sprints. Photo/File

This Monkeemobile will be on show at the Wondai Street Sprints. Photo/File

ONE OF the regions biggest motorsport events is returning in 2021 with race officials confirming a date at a meeting on Monday night.

The Wondai Street Sprints has been running since 2016 and has grown into an event that injects over half a million dollars into the local economy.

Competitors come from all over Queensland and northern New South Wales to participate in the two days of racing and street sprints.

Wondai Street Sprints assistant co-ordinator Denis Carroll said the committee are very excited to have the event returning.

“We are very pleased to have it available again, we get a lot of support from competitors mostly from South East Queensland, North Queensland and Northern New South Wales,” Carroll said.

“We get a lot of comments from competitors who say they are really happy with how professionally the event is run.

“We try to make it a very family friendly event.”



The event will be held over two days from April 10-11 at the Wondai industrial estate with a series of races scheduled as well as local food vendors.

Carroll said the event is all about bringing people to the region.

“We believe it brings in well over half a million dollars into the pockets of South Burnett businesses,” Carroll said.

“All of the local motels tend to be booked out and we encourage not for profit food vendors, we operate a free bus on Friday and Saturday night to take competitors from the grounds to the centre of town and the locals hotels.

“We try very hard to keep the community involved, whatever income we get we put back into local groups and clubs like the boy scouts for example.”

The Wondai Street Sprints will make its highly anticipated return over two days April 10-11 2021.