REVEALED: 10 most expensive homes sold in Burnett this year

DESPITE the economic slow down brought on by COVID-19, the South Burnett Region has seen some impressive sales price on homes this year.

Check out our list of the ten most expensive homes sold in the region so far this year.

321 Crownthorpe Rd

321 Crownthorpe Road Merlwood – $1.9 million

This impressive 200 hectare farm boasts a large dam, homestead and ancillary buildings.

The cultivated volcanic soil and large onsite dam clearly worked in the properties favour, with the site selling for just shy of $2 million dollars in June.

471 Jones Rd

471 Jones Road Manyung – $950,000

Another farm on the list, “Double T Ranch”boasts 85.79 Ha and modern 4 bedroom home with established gardens only 10 minutes from the great little township of Goomeri.

A second two-bedroom home on the cottage as well as upgraded cattle yards helped push the sale price to almost $1 million in May.

18 Haly St

18 Haly Street Kingaroy – $750,000

A quality investment property, this block of six units sold in August for a health $750,000.

With long term tenants, the blocks were providing a 8.6% gross return, returning $1290 per week.

351 Flagstone Creek Rd

351 Flagstone Creek Road Haly Creek – $749,999

This 66.33 Ha property boasted good water, fertile soils and a quality low maintenance home.

It‘s location close to towns and good employment opportunities made this property ideal for young families as a first rural property or great for horses according to it’s selling agent.

637 Kingaroy Bakers Creek Rd.jpg

637 Kingaroy Barkers Creek Road Booie – $580,000

This four-bedroom rural home sold for just under $600,000 in May.

The property offers 46 acres of picturesque paddocks sitting on top of the Booie range with unbelievable views to the South East.

4 Earl St

4 Earl Street Kingaroy – $568,000

This 3 bedroom lowset home sold for a little under $600,000 in April.

Set on the top end of the street with no through traffic and backing onto a farm, the property also featured solar panels and a large shed.

7 Darcie St

7 Darcie Street Booie – $565,000

This sprawling 4 bedroom modern home sold for just over half-a-million dollars in April.

The modern family home included a sprawling backyard that is fully-fenced and low maintenance and sat on 4,501m2 of land in total.

44 Millers Rd

44 Millers Road Kingaroy – $553,000



This generous brick home offering five bedrooms, three bathrooms, numerous living zones, great sheds, and beautiful entertainment zones sold for more than $500,000 in September.

Set on just over thirty-five acres of mostly natural bushland and beautiful views towards the Bunya Mountains, the property also featured a large second shed and an old set of cattle yards.

10 Graham St

10 Graham Street Kingaroy – $540,000

Located in a quiet street, on a 4,239m2 fully landscaped block, this 4-bedroom family home sold for more the $550,000 in June.

The property also featured a large shed, solar power and fire pit for entertaining.

216 Wessling Rd

216 Wesslings Road Wondai – $540,000

This magnificent 4 Bedroom American colonial home set on 40 Acres 2 mins from Wondai sold for more than $500,000 in February.

As well as a dam, bore and 10,000 litres of tank water, the property benefits from town water connection, as well as boasting wooden cattle yards.