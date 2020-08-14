REVEALED: 10 of the dumbest crimes in the South Burnett

From stolen pizza to slapping police, this is ten of the dumbest crimes this year. (Picture: Social Media)

FROM throwing a sword at a police car to handing a bag full of stolen goods to the shop attendant, this is ten of the dumbest crimes this year in the South Burnett.

1. Woman asks shopkeeper to look after stolen goods

On March 3 Lorraine Rachel Davidson was fined $150 and convicted after she asked an attendant to mind her bag full of stolen goods at Wayne's World in Kingaroy.

After buying a number of items, Davidson came back and asked a shop attendant to take care of her bags while she did more shopping.

While the attendant was placing the bags behind the counter, they noticed there was a number of items in there that had not been paid for that belonged to the shop.

Inside the bag was cleaning liquids, coffee, air fresheners and Christmas decorations.

2. Avo go at this: Fruit fraudster does time

A man who received more than $3000 worth of stolen avocados from a Blackbutt farm was ordered to complete community service.

Steve Moore was sentenced in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 15 for one count of receiving tainted property and three counts of fraud.

The 41-year-old Blackbutt man was charged with receiving 5450 stolen avocados from the farm, which adds up to a commercial value of about $3270.

Moore was also ordered to pay a restitution of $3270 to the farm.

3. How a man's strange pizza order ended with a stealing charge

Osmo Tapani Salonen's unusual pizza order ended up costing more than expected.

When Salonen's pizza arrived without the drink he had ordered, he refused to pay for the pizza and was instead charged with stealing after police were called.

Salonen face court on March 8, telling police the reason for the dispute was he had not been given a drink he had ordered.

He ordered a classic meat lovers with extra barbecue sauce, extra cheese, anchovies, extra bacon, extra beef, extra ham, extra sausage, jalapeños and extra pepperoni

He was ordered to pay $41.23 for the pizza within two months.

A conviction was not recorded.

4. Minimum sentence for 'fake gun' fearmongering

Reagan Whitfield told police some people go to the bar and have a beer to unwind, while he likes to shoot his gun around to unwind.

Whitfield faced several charges at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 4, including waving a fake gun at Memorial Park.

Whitfield was given a minimum probationary order of six months for the charges of going armed, assault, obstructing police, and breaching bail.

For the contravene direction or requirement of a police officer, he is convicted and not further punished.

5. Mum slaps officer on the face outside popular pub

A big night out on the town landed a young Deception Bay mother in Kingaroy Magistrates Court after she drunkenly assaulted a police officer, striking her in the face three times.

On March 6 police told Kyrah Mary Sager to stop making threats, before she proceeded to slap a female police officer with an open hand to her left cheek.

Sager, pleaded guilty to five charges including one count of commit public nuisance, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a driver's licence (demerit point disqualified), and two separate charges of serious assault of police officers.

Sager was placed on a probation period of 12 months and her driver's licence be disqualified for a period of six months.

6. Man who used meth to lose weight now faces jail

Kenneth Roy Smith's doctor informed him it was in his best interests to lose some weight and Smith thought the fastest way to achieve this would be to start using methamphetamine.

Smith had struggled to stop using the highly addictive substance ever since.

The 63-year-old Nanango man caused a three-vehicle traffic crash along the Bruce Highway in November while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Smith appeared before the court on Wednesday, March 18 and pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of driving under the influence of liquor, driving unlicensed, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, three charges of breaching bail conditions and one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Smith was convicted and sentenced Smith to serve a 12-month term of imprisonment for the count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and a three-month sentence for each count of driving under the influence, to be served cumulatively.

He was also ordered to be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for four years.

His parole release date was set for June, 17, 2020.

Noreen Wessling pleaded guilty to five counts of stealing. (Picture: Social Media)

7. Blue Care worker charged for stealing from 'little old lady'

A 55-year-old Wondai aged care worker was fined $750 for helping herself to her 78-year-old client's purse.

On five occasions Noreen Wessling stole strange amounts from her client, including $3.55, $6 and $18.55 on separate occasions.

Wessling pleaded guilty to all five charges of stealing on August 4, fined $750 and ordered to pay back the remaining $18.55 for compensation.

Benjamin Stolzenberg received a suspended sentence of one month imprisonment for each of the five charges he pleaded guilty to. (Picture: Social Media)

8. Kingaroy man faces jail after carrying meth on joy ride

A JOY ride didn't go to plan for Benjamin Stolzenberg who was caught by police riding around town on a stolen push bike while carrying drugs.

Police received info about a male riding a bicycle stolen from a Glendon Street address and once police located the defendant they noticed the bike had been spray painted

After searching the defendant police found a point (1 gram) of meth in his wallet and then begun walking him to the police car when he started arguing and refusing to handover the stolen property.

Prior to getting in the vehicle he nudged an officer causing a struggle before being taken to the ground and handcuffed.

A search warrant on a Fitzroy Street address also uncovered 1 gram of meth and two bongs, which were found in the defendant's caravan wheels.

Stolzenberg received a suspended sentence of one month imprisonment for each of the five charges he pleaded guilty to.

Oleg Rosk assaulted police, throwing a knife when they were called to a disturbance in Blackbutt earlier this year. (Picture: Social Media)

9. Blackbutt man allegedly threatened cops with machete and bow

Oleg Rosk was charged with serious assault after throwing what he called a sword at police officers.

On May 7 Rosk threw a knife at a police vehicle before reappearing sometime later with a compound bow and a selection of other weapons over the course of the three hour interaction between the police and Mr Rosk.

Mr Rosk was sentenced to 12 months in prison, charged with serious assault.

Clayton Alfred Davidson was sentenced to two years jail after a stealing spree. (Picture: Social Media)

10. Prison time for spree against Kingaroy, Murgon businesses

A Murgon man was sentenced to two years jail after pleading guilty to a string of offences.

On May 1 Clayton Alfred Davidson unlawfully entered a Purses Coaches motor vehicle in Murgon without consent before contravening a police officer's orders in Murgon sometime between May 8-17.

On May 13 at Murgon he stole meat from the IGA and three weeks later on June 2 at Kingaroy he unlawfully entered a vehicle namely a car of another, namely Luke Medcalf trading as Elecfix Solutions, with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Davidson broke into Kevin F. J. Woods Solicitors on King St in Kingaroy sometime between June 4 to June 9 and stole a laptop and a cheque book.

On June 5 he entered the premises of the South Burnett Regional Council in Kingaroy and committed and stole sound producing equipment.

On June 5 he entered the premises of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services in Kingaroy and committed an indictable offence, the following day in Murgon he possessed property namely a metal torch engraved with "K6" that may be reasonably suspected of being stolen, and again on June 6 at Murgon he had a hypodermic syringe and needle and failed to take all reasonable care and precautions to prevent danger to others.