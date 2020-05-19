REVEALED: Biggest changes made by new councillors

SINCE the newly appointed councillors were sworn in just over two months ago, they have already made some decisions that will have a last impacting on the region.

Firstly, South Burnett Regional councillors were allocated individual portfolios to manage over the next four years.

They have also appointed councillors to represent them on more than 20 committees and organisations through out the region.

One of the first major decisions enforced by this council was the decision to approve a write-off to the value of more than $300,000 in unpaid rates and interest charges, a decision which could have implications for the budget down the line.

During the last council meeting, Mayor Brett Otto and his councillors voted to increase their meal allowances, paid by ratepayers, by up to $30 per meal, and weekly fuel reimbursements by up to $50 extra per councillor per week.

South Burnett Regional Council’s next meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, and will be held following strict coronavirus regulations.

According to the council’s agenda, the Monthly Financial Report including Third Quarter Review of 2019/2020 Operating and Capital Budgets will be one of the first points of discussion, headed by Cr Otto.

This will be followed by the Sunday Debtors write-off and a review of the Disposal of Assets Policy May 2020.

During the meeting, councillors will also appoint directors to the board of directors of the South Burnett Community Hospital Foundation.

Each councillor will then present their portfolio, which will entail a summary from the previous month.

In the ”Confidential Section” councillors will discuss “Technology One” and an insurance claim.

The council meeting will start at 9am tomorrow in the Warren Truss Chamber at Kingaroy.

Due to the current health directives, the public will not allowed to enter the building, however, council will live stream video and audio of the meeting.

To watch the council meeting, visit the website here.