Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LEADERSHIP TEAM: South Burnett Regional Council CEO Mark Pitt alongside Mayor Brett Otto and Deputy Mayor Gavin Jones. Photo: Laura Blackmore
LEADERSHIP TEAM: South Burnett Regional Council CEO Mark Pitt alongside Mayor Brett Otto and Deputy Mayor Gavin Jones. Photo: Laura Blackmore
Council News

REVEALED: Biggest changes made by new councillors

Laura Blackmore
19th May 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SINCE the newly appointed councillors were sworn in just over two months ago, they have already made some decisions that will have a last impacting on the region.

Firstly, South Burnett Regional councillors were allocated individual portfolios to manage over the next four years.

They have also appointed councillors to represent them on more than 20 committees and organisations through out the region.

One of the first major decisions enforced by this council was the decision to approve a write-off to the value of more than $300,000 in unpaid rates and interest charges, a decision which could have implications for the budget down the line.

During the last council meeting, Mayor Brett Otto and his councillors voted to increase their meal allowances, paid by ratepayers, by up to $30 per meal, and weekly fuel reimbursements by up to $50 extra per councillor per week.

South Burnett Regional Council’s next meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, and will be held following strict coronavirus regulations.

According to the council’s agenda, the Monthly Financial Report including Third Quarter Review of 2019/2020 Operating and Capital Budgets will be one of the first points of discussion, headed by Cr Otto.

This will be followed by the Sunday Debtors write-off and a review of the Disposal of Assets Policy May 2020.

During the meeting, councillors will also appoint directors to the board of directors of the South Burnett Community Hospital Foundation.

Each councillor will then present their portfolio, which will entail a summary from the previous month.

In the ”Confidential Section” councillors will discuss “Technology One” and an insurance claim.

The council meeting will start at 9am tomorrow in the Warren Truss Chamber at Kingaroy.

Due to the current health directives, the public will not allowed to enter the building, however, council will live stream video and audio of the meeting.

To watch the council meeting, visit the website here.

south burnett council meeting south burnett regional council
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sunflowers brighten up Covid countryside

        premium_icon Sunflowers brighten up Covid countryside

        News A Burnett farmer believes hundreds more sunflowers could grow if the region’s irrigation scheme eventuates.

        All seven people appearing in Murgon Court today

        premium_icon All seven people appearing in Murgon Court today

        News All the people due to face the Magistrates Court named.

        Burnett drink and drug drivers to face court

        premium_icon Burnett drink and drug drivers to face court

        Crime Four people are due to face court after they were caught allegedly drink or drug...

        JOBS BOOST: $5m power upgrade for region

        premium_icon JOBS BOOST: $5m power upgrade for region

        News The line plays a critical role in bringing generated power in Central Queensland...