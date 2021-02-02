REVEALED: Burnett clubs to share in nearly $300K of funding

The South Burnett Junior Motorcycle Club have secured funding to purchase a new mower. Photo/File

Nanango MP Deb Frecklington, has congratulated ten local community groups who were successful in securing grants through the latest round (106) of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Mrs Frecklington said the South Burnett groups will share in more than $279,000 to bring some fantastic projects to reality.

“The Gambling Community Benefit Grants are such a good way for groups to upgrade facilities and buy new equipment,” Mrs Frecklington said.

“I congratulate the groups who have been successful in this latest round. 2020 was a difficult year for community groups with limited fundraising opportunities, so these grants will be a big help in ensuring they can continue with their planned projects.

“I encourage all local groups, however big or small, to consider applying for a Gambling Community Benefit Fund Grant to help achieve their goals.”

The ten successful groups are:

Nanango Show Society – Upgrades for the pavilion

Murgon RSL Sub-Branch – Air-conditioning and security for the new drop-in centre

Wondai Country Club – Greens Mower

South Burnett Equestrian Group – Wheelchair access carriage

South Burnett Junior Motorcycle Club – Mower

South Burnett Rail Trail Users Assoc – Supply and install trail signage

South Burnett Woodcrafters – Woodworking equipment

Taromeo Rural Fire Brigade – Extension and electricity

Kingaroy Touch Assoc – Relocate portable building and construct undercover area

Kingaroy RSPCA – Trailer



