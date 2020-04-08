Menu
Council News

REVEALED: Cherbourg mayor and councillors declared

8th Apr 2020 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:36 PM
HISTORY MAKER: Cherbourg council's newest mayor Elvie Sandow, will be the first female to take on the role.
HISTORY MAKER: Cherbourg council's newest mayor Elvie Sandow, will be the first female to take on the role. Katherine Morris

ELVIE Jean Sandow Jnr has made history as the first ever female mayor for the Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council. 

The new mayor for the 2020 Cherbourg council term was miles ahead with an overwhelming majority of votes out of the eight mayoral candidates. 

Mayor Sandow had previously served as deputy mayor in her previous council term.

She was declared mayor with still 22 per cent of votes to be counted. 

BIG LEAD: Cherbourg's new mayor Elvie Sandow had a strong lead in front of the other mayoral candidates for the Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council 2020 election.
BIG LEAD: Cherbourg's new mayor Elvie Sandow had a strong lead in front of the other mayoral candidates for the Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council 2020 election. Electoral Commission Queensland

She currently holds 32.08 per cent of the votes, with runner up Max Conlon holding 18.6 per cent. 

Former mayor Arnold Murray only had 7.55 per cent with voting numbers yet to be finalised. 

Mayor Sandow will be joined by declared Cherbourg councillors Browyn Douglas, Leighton Costello, Fred Cobbo and returning councillor Tom Langton. 

The top four councillor nominees were declared the new Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire councillors for the 2020 term.
The top four councillor nominees were declared the new Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire councillors for the 2020 term. Electoral Commission Queensland
