LNP's David Crisafulli and Deb Frecklington arrive at the party room. Pic Peter Wallis
REVEALED: Deb Frecklington’s new role in the shadow cabinet

Dominic Elsome
15th Nov 2020 11:00 AM
NANANGO MP and former opposition leader Deb Frecklington has been appointed to the shadow ministry by her successor David Crisafulli.

The shadow cabinet was today announced by the newly installed LNP leader, and Mrs Frecklington has been appointed Shadow Minister for Water and the Construction of Dams and Shadow Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing.

Mrs Frecklington had initially pledged to remain leader of the opposition after a crushing election defeat, but two days later announced she would resign the leadership.

“On Saturday night I said to wanted to remain leader of the Liberal National Party,” she told reporters on November 2.

“My instinct is always to fight on.”

But she said she had thought more on it after a family day on November 1.

She said she would call a meeting of the party room once the results of the election were settled.

“I will ask my colleagues to appoint a new leader of the Liberal National Party,” she said.

“I will not be a contender in the leadership contest.”

David Crisafulli would go on to be elected leader unopposed.

When she announced her intent to resign, Mrs Frecklington said she would be willing to serve in the shadow cabinet.

Mr Crisafulli talked up the cabinet’s mix of experience and fresh faces.

“The new Shadow Cabinet team is hungry to win, determined to hold Labor to account, and ready to set ourselves on a path to improve life for Queensland families in 2024,” Mr Crisafulli said.

“When I became the Leader of the Opposition, I said I would assemble a team of some of the best economic minds in the parliament.

“It’s a strong mix of fresh faces and experience.

“The next election will be fought on the economy, which is why I have separated the economic arms to create both treasury and finance portfolios.

“People will be left in no doubt as we come into the election in 2024 that we will be offering the best opportunity to get this state off its knees economically, create the jobs that we need to and govern in a measured and responsible way.”

