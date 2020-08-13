REVEALED: Five of the best Airbnb’s in the South Burnett

Check out these five unique Airbnb’s in the heart of the South Burnett. (Picture: Airbnb)

WITH international travel on hold for the foreseeable future, check out these five country escapes in the heart of the South Burnett.

Escape to a tranquil Bunya Mountains cabin. (Picture: Airbnb)

1. Bunya Mountains Spectacular Cabin – $73/night

The cabin is located high in the Bunya Ranges among 10 hectares of private mountain forest.

Ultra modern, open, daylight filled, designer building.

If you like silence or want a break from city sounds then this is the place.

The Bungalow has a queen-size bed in a private bedroom with ensuite.

Two fold-out single beds, comfortable but firm, can be pushed together to form a second queen size bed (or two singles) in the large lounge room with fireplace

In the heart of the South Burnett lies this tucked away Nanango lodge. (Picture: Airbnb)

2. Lincoln Lodge South East Nanango – $84/night

Lincoln Lodge is a airy and comfortable house with a real holiday feel.

Enjoy lovely Aussie bush scenery, abundant wildlife and bushwalking in our adjoining nature refuge.

This property is adjacent to Resolute Nature Refuge which is a protected area for native flora and fauna.

Lincoln Lodge is an opportunity to stay over/holiday in an Australian bush environment.

To further add to the experience Resolute Nature Refuge has set aside annually 50 tonnes of Carbon Sequestration to offset visitors Greenhouse Gas contributions for the duration of their stay including day of departure eg a 1 night stay will be 2 days offset.

This unique cabin is the perfect getaway from the stresses of everyday life. (Picture: Airbnb.

3. Resolute Stay – The Cabin – $47/night

A rustic cabin located in the Australian bush of South East Nanango.

The cabin has an outside toilet, no electricity or running water, a small gas fridge, stove and fire pit.

Situated in the Resolute Nature Refuge, the cabin is surrounded by bushwalks as well as native fauna and flora.

Check out this modern eco retreat in the Bunya Mountains. (Picture: Airbnb)

4. Eco friendly retreat in the Bunya’s – $160/night

Located two kilometres from Dandabah National Park, this eco retreat runs on off the grid solar, surrounded by beautiful subtropical rainforest.

Listen to the birds and watch the fire fly’s dance through the forest at night.

The accommodation is a 2 bedroom container / pod house, therefore bedrooms, although comfortable, are smaller than average.

With 360-degree views, this rainforest retreat is hard to miss. (Picture: Airbnb)

5. Stargazing Bunya Mountains Rainforest Retreat $141

The freshly renovated “Pademelon Lodge” is located right in the middle of the Bunya Mountains National Park, a rainforest of mist-covered mountains, dominated by ancient Bunya Pines.

The outdoor lighting fully complies with the criteria of the “International Dark Sky Association”.

There are 360-degree low horizon views directly behind our Lodge on our property – ideal to stargaze the entire sky.

The lodge is located just 200m from the entrance of the park with waterfalls and lots of wildlife.