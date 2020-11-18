REVEALED: Food safety complaints rise in the Burnett

DATA from the Department of Health shows the number of complaints made about food safety in the South Burnett increased last year.

The findings from the Queensland Health Food Safety Act 2006 for the 2018/19 financial year were released last month.

The report shows food safety complaints rose by 25 per cent from the 2017/18 financial year to 2018/19.

The most recent report showed 20 complaints were received in the South Burnett Regional Council area, with the same number of complaint inspections being performed.

This is up from the 16 complaints received in the previous year.

In total, 178 inspections were performed at the region’s 211 registered food businesses.

But despite the increase in the number of complaints being lodged, just two improvement notices were issued – down from the previous year’s three.

The report was better for the North Burnett region, where only one complaint was made, down from the three made the year prior.

A total of 35 inspections on the regions 89 food business were completed, and just one improvement notice was issued.