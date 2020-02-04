Menu
MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: More than a dozen groups will benefit from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund grants. Photo: Contributed
Politics

REVEALED: Groups to be given helping hand through grants

Laura Blackmore
4th Feb 2020 10:30 AM
MEMBER for Nanango Deb Frecklington has congratulated 14 South Burnett community groups who have been successful in securing grants.

Funded by the latest round of Gambling Community Benefit Fund grants, Ms Frecklington said the groups would share in more than $295,000 for infrastructure upgrades and equipment.

“We have some excellent grant writers in the South Burnett and I’d like to congratulate them on achieving a great range of grants for projects that will greatly benefit our community,” Ms Frecklington said.

As more than a dozen South Burnett groups received funding, she encouraged others to consider applying for a GCBF grant to help achieve their goals.

“These grants are now offered over five rounds per year and offer a significant opportunity for community groups to work on important projects,” she said.

Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington says 14 groups in the South Burnett will be receiving grants as part of the GCBF. Photo Lachie Millard
“It’s important to note that there have been some recent changes to the guidelines, and groups should head the GCBF website to check these changes and ensure their applications meet all requirements.”

The successful South Burnett groups in Round 102 of the GCBF include:

  • Kingaroy Clay Target Club – Purchase of clay target traps
  • Kingaroy Golf Club – Paint clubhouse interior and upgrade flooring
  • Murgon Business Development Assoc – Hosting of the Easter Fair
  • Nanango Hospital Auxiliary – Purchase of palliative care equipment
  • Nanango Theatre Company – Install interchangeable sign
  • Proston Qld – Install airconditioning and purchase equipment
  • SB Childhood Cancer Support Inc – Purchase equipment
  • Kingaroy RSPCA – Purchase Trailer
  • Ballogie Rural Fire Brigade – Upgrade kitchen and office
  • South Nanango Rural Fire Brigade – Upgrade facility
  • SB Little Athletics Centre – Purchase equipment and install solar
  • SB Musical Comedy Society – Construct shed
  • Taabinga SS P and C – Install play fort, sand pit and fencing
  • St Mary’s Catholic Parish – Paint Parish Hall

The next GCBF round closes on February 29.

For more information call the Member for Nanango’s office on 4190 7100, or visit the community grants website here.

South Burnett

