Police have released details on this mornings fatal car crash in Nanango. Photo/File
News

REVEALED: How fatal car crash near Nanango unfolded

Tristan Evert
18th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
A MAN has died following a single-vehicle crash on the D’Aguilar Highway, about six kilometres north of Yarraman this morning.

Initial inquiries indicate the man’s black Ford Falcon sedan left the road and collided with a large rock, before being thrown into a tree.

A passing truck driver found the car about 5.30am this morning, however it’s believed the crash occurred several hours earlier.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and anyone with further information or relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

South Burnett

