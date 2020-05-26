REVEALED: How Kingaroy Hospital is combating COVID-19

An artist's impression of the new hospital after the redevelopment at Kingaroy.

WHILE the last active case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Darling Downs Health region was announced as recovered on May 2, Kingaroy Hospital remains well prepared to care for any future cases, with comprehensive strategies in place.

Kingaroy Hospital Director of Medical Services Isaac Hohaia said hospital staff and management had been working tirelessly to care for and protect our community throughout this pandemic.

"There has been an enormous amount of work done by our Kingaroy Hospital team in the past couple of months as we have put in place plans to increase capacity as needed and ensure adequate supplies, equipment, staff and contingencies," he said.

"This has included work to develop necessary partnerships, training, services, and infrastructure."

Key developments include a Kingaroy Hospital COVID-19 Taskforce involving hospital staff, Queensland Ambulance Service staff, and local GPs, and a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic at the hospital where people can get tested without leaving their car.

To access the drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic, you need to phone ahead to the Darling Downs Health COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 490 468.

Dr Hohaia said the hospital continued to be open for anyone needing healthcare.

"We would like to thank everyone for staying home and slowing the spread of COVID-19, but remind you that if you need medical attention, we are here to help you, and it is safe for you to be here," he said.

"We follow the highest standard of infection control and while our hospital is always very clean, we are cleaning even more than usual.

"We are physically distancing and using the right protective equipment to keep everyone safe.

"Please don't hesitate to come to hospital if you are unwell or having a medical emergency."

While the South Burnett community has helped to slow the spread of COVID-19 through staying vigilant, staying home, social distancing and good hygiene, Dr Hohaia said now is not the time for complacency.

"It is possible that new cases could be detected in our region at any time," he said.

"We can't undo all the good work we've done to date and we all need to keep up the current approach to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19.

"We need everyone to continue playing their part to protect themselves and our vulnerable people.

"Please continue to follow the recommended advice from Queensland Health regarding social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing."