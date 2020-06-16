REVEALED: JobKeeper numbers in the South Burnett

The Job Keeper subsidy will be up for review during July. (Photo: FILE)

THE coronavirus pandemic has dealt an economic blow to the South Burnett as businesses start to reopen after forced closures.

New Treasury data reveals there were 359 businesses in the Kingaroy area who applied for the JobKeeper wage subsidies during April.

The data revealed Cairns had more workers on the subsidy than anywhere else in Queensland, as a total of 525 businesses within the postcode of 4868 had applied for the subsidy during April.

The Brisbane CBD had the next highest number of JobKeeper recipients, followed by Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast.

The Nanango region had 138 businesses apply for the subsidy during April, a large number for a smaller town.

Murgon had 88 applicants, Wondai 60, Proston 21, Wooroolin 28, Yarraman 24 and Blackbutt 42.

Under the Australian Government’s JobKeeper payment, workers will receive a fortnightly payment of $1500 through their employer.

The payment is available from March 30 to September 27.

The Federal Government are due to review the JobKeeper payment on July 23 in the lead up to its September end date.

There has been more than 160,000 Queensland businesses who have signed up to the scheme, designed to keep staff members on the payroll during the pandemic lockdown.

There are 844,000 businesses nationwide on the scheme, with Treasury estimating it will cover 3.5 million Australians.