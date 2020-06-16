Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Job Keeper subsidy will be up for review during July. (Photo: FILE)
The Job Keeper subsidy will be up for review during July. (Photo: FILE)
News

REVEALED: JobKeeper numbers in the South Burnett

Jessica Mcgrath
16th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE coronavirus pandemic has dealt an economic blow to the South Burnett as businesses start to reopen after forced closures.

New Treasury data reveals there were 359 businesses in the Kingaroy area who applied for the JobKeeper wage subsidies during April.

The data revealed Cairns had more workers on the subsidy than anywhere else in Queensland, as a total of 525 businesses within the postcode of 4868 had applied for the subsidy during April.

The Brisbane CBD had the next highest number of JobKeeper recipients, followed by Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast.

The Nanango region had 138 businesses apply for the subsidy during April, a large number for a smaller town.

Murgon had 88 applicants, Wondai 60, Proston 21, Wooroolin 28, Yarraman 24 and Blackbutt 42.

Under the Australian Government’s JobKeeper payment, workers will receive a fortnightly payment of $1500 through their employer.

The payment is available from March 30 to September 27.

The Federal Government are due to review the JobKeeper payment on July 23 in the lead up to its September end date.

There has been more than 160,000 Queensland businesses who have signed up to the scheme, designed to keep staff members on the payroll during the pandemic lockdown.

There are 844,000 businesses nationwide on the scheme, with Treasury estimating it will cover 3.5 million Australians.

federal government stimulus package jobkeeper payments
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Minister happy to pay price of closed border

        premium_icon Minister happy to pay price of closed border

        News The State Government has said it will pay ‘whatever price is necessary’ to keep Queensland safe, flagging it would fight any court bid to force our border open.

        $267m cash splash for homebuyers, small business

        premium_icon $267m cash splash for homebuyers, small business

        News Home buyers, small businesses receive COVID relief grants

        FULL LIST: South Burnett eateries open for dine in

        premium_icon FULL LIST: South Burnett eateries open for dine in

        Food & Entertainment Pubs, cafes and restaurants offering takeaway and dine in options.

        Fish and chips night serves up support for small town

        premium_icon Fish and chips night serves up support for small town

        News Festival organisers give country town hit hard by economic impact of pandemic a...