REVEALED: Kingaroy realtor’s recession survival guide

Chris Arnold from Freeman Estates in Kingaroy believes South Burnett residents should still be trying to enter the property market. Photo: contributed

A LOCAL real estate agent has revealed how South Burnett residents can still be entering the property market, despite the recession.

Chris Arnold from Freeman Estates in Kingaroy has argued it’s still possible to buy a home in the South Burnett.

“While I am not silly enough to think a recession won’t affect the South Burnett I do also believe we are very lucky being placed where we are and that while a recession will affect the city, the South Burnett tends to be a little sheltered and rides these sorts of things well,” Mr Arnold said.

Mr Arnold said the property market in the last Month had been flat out, and that he’d sold seven houses this week alone.

He said he wanted to encourage South Burnett residents to try and break into the real estate market.

“We have well priced property making it affordable,” Mr Arnold said.

“You can buy a 3 bedroom brick ensuite home in the South Burnett at cheaper than the vacant land prices in the city.”

Mr Arnold said the way to do it was by saving.

“Be savvy and save,”

“I bought my first home as soon as I turned 18 and a second one within 2 years.

“Don’t be paying someone else’s mortgage off any longer than you have to.”

Mr Arnold said the recession was a perfect time to budget hard.

“Stick to it, set goals, and stay focused,” he said.

“Open a savings account and put money in each week and don’t take money back out.

“Take lunch to work or go home for lunch.

“It’s amazing just how much one can save not buying coffees and lunch each day.

“Try and limit takeout dinners to once a week.

“Eat fresh foods and cooking at home is better for you and saves money.

“Last night’s left overs can be today’s lunch.”

Mr Arnold’s other big piece of advice was to not give in to impulse buying.

“Don’t use After Pay,” he said.

“This buying tends to be impulse buying. If you need it save for it and pay cash.

“Limit things like Foxtel, Netflix, Stan ect.

“Shop with a shopping list and don’t stray. Supermarkets are brilliant in luring you in to buy extra impulse buys.”

Mr Arnold said sticking to a budget is worth it in a long run.

“Saving money is hard to start but a few sacrifices can make a world of difference,” he said. “Once you focus and start saving it gets easier. The more you save the easier it gets as you see the funds build.

“Don’t be paying someone else’s mortgage your whole life and remember to start small. “Paying off your own mortgage on even a two bedroom weatherboard home is better than paying rent on a flash four bedroom brick home and helping pay someone else’s mortgage off.”