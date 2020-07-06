REVEALED: LNP’s plan to combat region’s ice crisis

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington plans to build four new drug rehabilitation centres in rural Queensland in elected in October. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington plans to build four new drug rehabilitation centres in rural Queensland in elected in October. Picture: Alix Sweeney

LOCAL member Deb Frecklington has pledged to establish a new drub rehab centre in the region, if elected.

In response to a report which reveals that Methylamphetamine is more prevalent in regional Queensland than Brisbane, the opposition leader has revealed plans to construct four new regional drug and alcohol rehabilitation centres in Wide Bay, Townsville, Toowoomba, and the Sunshine Coast.

If elected in October, the Liberal National Party plans to reduce drug-related deaths and crime in the Wide Bay area by increasing treatment options, and providing more opportunity for education and awareness.

“This report shows that regional Queensland is the epicentre of the ICE crisis,” Ms Frecklington said.

“ICE has infiltrated our small towns and cities, destroying families and attacking the fabric of our communities.”

The report, released last week by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC), covers 43 percent of the population or 10 million people. A total of 53 wastewater treatment plants participated across Australia, which monitored the consumption of 13 substances.

When compared to 30 other countries, Australia ranks fourth highest for total estimated drug consumption (specifically methylamphetamine, amphetamine, cocaine and MDMA) and third highest for consumption of both methylamphetamine and MDMA.

“This drug doesn’t discriminate, it decimates. Cars get stolen, houses are robbed and businesses are broken into just so people can feed their habit,” Ms Frecklington said.

“There is nothing more heartbreaking than when someone from my community reaches out to tell me how ICE has devastated their family.”