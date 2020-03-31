Menu
WIDE BAY CASES: Bundaberg Hospital Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.
REVEALED: Locations of the 18 Wide Bay COVID-19 cases

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
31st Mar 2020 4:55 PM
THE locations of the 18 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Wide Bay region have now been revealed.

According to the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service (WBHHS), the cases consist of 11 in the Bundaberg area, six in Hervey Bay, and one overseas national who has since been managed by the Wide Bay Public Health Unit, and is now isolating in Brisbane.

A WBHHS spokesman has said there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the North Burnett area. 

Contact tracing is underway, with people now being directly contacted if they're considered to be at risk.

WBHHS is encouraging the community to take precautions to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

People are being asked to protect themselves, their friends, family, friends, and their community by washing their hands thoroughly and regularly, staying 1.5 metres from others, and staying at home as much as they can.

For more information, visit the QLD Health site here.

