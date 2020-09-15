Menu
Jobseeker payments have gone up by just over 28 per cent across the South Burnett. (Picture: File)
Business

REVEALED: Major increase in jobseeker across South Burnett

Tristan Evert
15th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
PEOPLE and businesses across the South Burnett are becoming increasingly reliant on government programs and welfare payments.

Statistics from the Department of Social Services show over 400 people across the South Burnett picked up jobseeker payments during the COVID-19 pandemic since March.

Between March and July this year, 431 people have moved onto jobseeker across the South Burnett, which brings to total across the region to 1216.

This is an increase of over 28 per cent in people receiving jobseeker since March.

Youth allowance payments have increased by 12 per cent between March and July, bribing the total to 293.

Businesses are also feeling the brunt, with 1555 applying for jobkeeper in the initial round between April and May.

Jobkeeper statistics by postcode (April and May applications):

Kingaroy – 787

Wondai – 124

Murgon + Cherbourg – 195

Nanango – 304

Blackbutt – 95

Yarraman – 50

Jobkeeper statistics current as of July 8 2020.

Number of people on Jobseeker (March/June):

Kingaroy North (Murgon, Cherbourg, Wondai, Proston) – 656/823

Kingaroy South (Kingaroy) – 129/211

Nanango – 709/891

Youth Allowance

Kingaroy North – 153/178

Kingaroy South – 26/16

Nanango – 81/99

South Burnett

