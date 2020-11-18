REVEALED: Massive project that would transform Boyne Island

An image taken from the concept design of the proposed Boyne Tannum Aquatic Recreation Centre.

THE Boyne Island foreshore could be set to undergo a massive transformation with exciting plans unveilled for a new marina, hotel and yacht club on the Boyne River.

The vision was unveilled by south-east Queensland developer Zendev during a deputation to Gladstone Regional councillors recently.

If approved, the first stage of the development would be a state-of-the-art aquatic centre, which Boyne Island residents could be swimming at within ten months if Zendev's projected deadlines are achieved.

When completed, the proposed development would boast a 75-berth marina and nine-storey hotel - something Zendev has touted as a "catalyst for tourism".

"The intention and the vision for us in this project, as a whole, was to connect the people in the region to Boyne Island and Tannum Sands," Zendev Director Jacob Scott said.

"By delivering the valuable infrastructure it will open up doors and unlock future opportunities for the greater Gladstone region."

Mr Scott said the aquatic centre, which could be positioned on the amalgamated site on Tannum Sands Road and Coronation Drive, would be used to lay the foundations for the more advanced stages of the project.

"The idea really was for us, not just tourism, but to create something which will attract people from well outside Gladstone," he said.

The Zendev Aquatic Centre Master Plan concept.

"It was also to deliver and design something that the people in the area want and will use."

A Zendev feasibility study found there would be a 200 per cent increase on revenue implemented into the project and a 25 per cent increase in visitation to the region..

"The three key pillars of the project are connecting Hammock Island with Boyne Island, creating new tourism-based business and activating the Boyne River," Mr Scott said.

"We are serious about this project, serious about the site and we are huge believers in the Boyne Tannum Aquatic Recreation Centre."

Mayor Matt Burnett said Gladstone Regional Council had waited generations for this project to get off the ground.

"I have always said the best way for this project to go ahead would be with a developer, so we are pleased to see you at our table," he said.

This graph represents the financial and humanitarian benefits the BTARC project could have on the Boyne Island region.

"If we can make this happen in partnership and reduce the cost to ratepayers, that is the outcome I have wanted since 2008."

Deputy Mayor Cr Kahn Goodluck agreed with Cr Burnett and said it was a project which was dear to the hearts of Boyne Island-Tannum Sands residents.

"They have been pushing for this project for some three decades or more," Cr Goodluck said.

No development applications have been submitted at this stage.

The BTARC benefits summary.

