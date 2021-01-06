Revealed: New details of Qld’s active COVID cases

Queensland has 18 active cases of the pandemic coronavirus, all detected in hotel quarantine, as the number of overseas-acquired infections in the state since the health crisis began nears 1000.

In the past week, 15 infections have been added to Queensland's tally of confirmed cases, all of which were acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine, including one new case on Wednesday.

Queensland has amassed 1263 known cases of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, including 961 that were overseas-acquired - 76 per cent of the total.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Photo: Mark Cranitch.

Of the latest overseas-acquired cases returning to the state, countries patients had recently travelled to include the UK and South Africa, where two new variants have emerged.

Both are believed to be more infectious than previous variants of the virus.

Genomic testing has already uncovered two cases of the new South African variant and one person with the UK variant in recent arrivals from overseas, including a man in his 30s who had returned from Ghana.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said overseas acquired cases had travelled from "all parts of the world".

"The risks from overseas is continuing to escalate," Dr Young said.

"We're seeing them from Europe, from India, from Pakistan, from Asia, from everywhere in the world. We can't go and stratify and say some places are higher risk than others.

"Anywhere overseas, other than New Zealand, and some of those Pacific Islands, are really high risk and we need to manage them.

"The other thing is people transit from other countries so we don't always know where they originally came from, which is why it's critical that anyone who comes from overseas, except for those people coming … from New Zealand, do need to go into strict hotel quarantine."

Of the 15 cases added to the Queensland SARS-CoV-2 statistics in the past week, nine were male and six were female.

Four people were in their 30s, three in their 40s, three in their 20s, two in their 50s, two boys aged under 10 and an adolescent male.

The statistics show how well Queensland has handled the pandemic, particularly since the start of Winter in June, when experts feared cases may escalate as they have overseas in the cold weather.

Queensland had reported 1058 cases of the pandemic virus by June 1. The state has diagnosed just 205 cases since then - about 16 per cent of the total.

No cases of SARS-CoV-2 community transmission have been recorded in Queensland since September.

