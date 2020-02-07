REVEALED: Nominees for the 2020 Brides Choice Awards

Finalists in the 2020 Brides Choice Awards Southern Queensland Country have been announced.

FINALISTS in the 2020 Brides Choice Awards Southern Queensland Country have been announced, and a few South Burnett businesses have made the cut.

Brides Choice Awards are dedicated to recognising, supporting, and rewarding wedding businesses that operate in regional areas of Australia.

Brides Choice Awards is a non-member organisation which was launched in 2011 and has been there to acknowledge those wedding businesses that have excelled and exceeded the expectations of their Brides and Couples from around Regional Australia.

That’s right the Brides and Couples of Australia VOTE for those businesses that have extended outside the expectations of Brides and Couples, what better way to be recognised than have your Brides and /or Couples tell the world about your business a massive referral opportunity.

Here are the South Burnett wedding suppliers who have been nominated.

Brows & Beauty by Sam

Cake’A’Licious

Dusty Hill Vineyard

HairDo4U

Infiniti Hair

Kingaroy RSL

Kingsley Grove Estate

Moffatdale Ridge Wines

Mulanah Gardens B&B Cottages & Functions Centre

Nancy Jayde PhotoBooth South Burnett