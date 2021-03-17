REVEALED: Plans for Kingaroy airpark prepare for takeoff

It’s been revealed the South Burnett Council has been approached by parties interested in developing an airpark where keen pilots could take off from their own backyard.

It’s been revealed the South Burnett Regional Council has been approached by parties interested in developing an airpark at the Kingaroy aerodrome.

At the council’s Community Standing Committee meeting on March 10, councillors were told the concept for the airpark was a development of a residential estate for a target market of private aeroplane owners “seeking the security of a freehold allotment that could build a house and aeroplane hangar on” with access to the airport.

The report from the council officer noted there are a limited number of aerodromes in Australia where this option exists.

Similar airparks exist across the country, including one at Gatton in the Lockyer Valley – and allow aviation enthusiasts to live just metres from a runway and keep their aircraft on their own properties.

The interested parties have already developed a draft layout and preliminary costings for the project, and had initial interest from a developer.

However, the reported noted constraints around “land tenure and tender processes” had prevented the project progressing further.

“Should Council wish to subdivide and sell off a portion of land from the aerodrome a public tender process would be required,” the report noted.

“Obviously, a private developer without secure tenure will not expend funds to develop a detailed concept plan and costings with the risks of a future public tender process still required to secure the required land.”

The council was told the discussions with the proponents had highlighted a need for a master plan to be developed for the airport.

“It is important that a master plan considering commercial use, potential future regular passenger transport services, hangar leases, infrastructure needs and options such as an Airpark is developed to guide the future direction of the aerodrome,” the report read.

Council CEO Mark Pitt said the initial talks with the airpark proponents were positive.

“The two proponents that have talked about the sky park have been in contact with the user group and glider club out there,” Mr Pitt said.

“We’re seeing a gathering of the clans out there at the airport and people are approaching the debate in good spirit and I think we can progress this.”

The motion to undertake a master plan for the aerodrome was carried unanimously.

