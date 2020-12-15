REVEALED: Region’s best primary school teacher voted by you

IN A YEAR like no other, teachers have been put to the ultimate test, forced to rethink the way they deliver education to students across the South Burnett.

The South Burnett Times called out to readers to find the region’s best primary school teacher and after hundreds of votes were cast, Jason Sargeant from Taabinga State School claimed the prestigious title, edging ahead by just a single vote.

Jason, or Mr Sargeant as his students call him just finished his second year of teaching year 6 at Taabinga State School in Kingaroy this year.

Taabinga State School’s Jason Sargeant.

Jason said he felt incredibly lucky to win the region’s best primary school teacher.

“There were so many other teachers who deserved to win so I feel very lucky to be the one to get it,” Jason said.

“It’s surprising being in my second year of teaching, but I’m glad that I had such supportive parents and kids at the school.

“It was a great year, obviously there were some big challenges with COVID, but thanks to the supportive and great school and the leadership of the staff it was a really good year.

“It was a big learning curve for everyone, I learnt a lot of things that will definitely help in my career.”



Jason will now enjoy a well earned break before diving headfirst into 2021, which he said is excited for.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my new class, learning new skills and content and teaching new subjects.

“Moving into my third year I hope to continue expanding on my skills and knowledge.”

