Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Taabinga State School’s Jason Sargeant has claimed the 2020 South Burnett’s best primary school teacher. Photo/Contributed
Taabinga State School’s Jason Sargeant has claimed the 2020 South Burnett’s best primary school teacher. Photo/Contributed
Education

REVEALED: Region’s best primary school teacher voted by you

Tristan Evert
15th Dec 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IN A YEAR like no other, teachers have been put to the ultimate test, forced to rethink the way they deliver education to students across the South Burnett.

The South Burnett Times called out to readers to find the region’s best primary school teacher and after hundreds of votes were cast, Jason Sargeant from Taabinga State School claimed the prestigious title, edging ahead by just a single vote.

Jason, or Mr Sargeant as his students call him just finished his second year of teaching year 6 at Taabinga State School in Kingaroy this year.

Taabinga State School’s Jason Sargeant.
Taabinga State School’s Jason Sargeant.

Jason said he felt incredibly lucky to win the region’s best primary school teacher.

“There were so many other teachers who deserved to win so I feel very lucky to be the one to get it,” Jason said.

“It’s surprising being in my second year of teaching, but I’m glad that I had such supportive parents and kids at the school.

“It was a great year, obviously there were some big challenges with COVID, but thanks to the supportive and great school and the leadership of the staff it was a really good year.

“It was a big learning curve for everyone, I learnt a lot of things that will definitely help in my career.”

Jason will now enjoy a well earned break before diving headfirst into 2021, which he said is excited for.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my new class, learning new skills and content and teaching new subjects.

“Moving into my third year I hope to continue expanding on my skills and knowledge.”

best primary teacher south burnett south burnett education south burnett schools taabinga state school
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Animal rights activists protest outside Kingaroy abattoir

        Premium Content Animal rights activists protest outside Kingaroy abattoir

        Politics A GROUP of animal rights protesters from Brisbane is campaigning outside the largest pig abattoir in the southern hemisphere, claiming to be “bearing witness” to the...

        HOT SPOTS: Kingaroy’s worst streets for break-ins

        Premium Content HOT SPOTS: Kingaroy’s worst streets for break-ins

        Crime RANKED highest to lowest, here are the Kingaroy streets which have experienced the...

        Has an election promise been put to sleep?

        Premium Content Has an election promise been put to sleep?

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk breaks promise with euthanasia laws push back

        How a Tik Tok brought a former Burnett bikie to justice

        Premium Content How a Tik Tok brought a former Burnett bikie to justice

        Crime After locating video, police executed a search warrant at address