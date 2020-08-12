REVEALED: South Burnett parents behaving badly

PARENTS IN COURT: This a list of Burnett parents that have gone through court on a variety of charges. Picture: File

EACH month, South Burnett parents who break the law appear in court on a range of charges, from drink driving to stealing.

Here is a list of South Burnett parents who have faced court on those charges.

Man charged with drink driving without leaving home

A CHERBOURG man has been convicted after he was found nearly five times the legal limit behind the wheel of his car.

The interesting part of the incident was, the 31-year-old never left his driveway.

Preston Colin Lance Rewald faced Murgon Magistrates Court on July 28, charged with driving under the influence of liquor while in charge of a vehicle.

Rewald pleaded guilty and was convicted and fined $750.

He was then disqualified from driving for six months.

Football club fight leads to brawl in supermarket

A MIDWEEK grocery shop ended in an assault charge for a Nanango mother after she punched another woman in IGA last year.

Jasmine Ann Smallwood, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of common assault in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, May 18.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said the incident occurred around 3pm in the afternoon on July 21, 2019 when Smallwood's partner and the victim's partner were engaged in an altercation at the IGA store in Nanango.

Ms Smallwood was convicted and fined $250.

Mum slaps officer on the face outside popular pub

A BIG night out on the town has landed a young Deception Bay mother in Kingaroy Magistrates Court after she drunkenly assaulted a police officer, striking her in the face three times.

Kyrah Mary Sager, 28, pleaded guilty to five charges including one count of commit public nuisance, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a driver's licence (demerit point disqualified), and two separate charges of serious assault of police officers.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi told the court that on Friday, March 6 at about 11.30pm police went to the Commercial Hotel in Kingaroy and witnessed Sager acting extremely intoxicated.

Magistrate Louisa Pink warned Sager if she was to commit this type of offending again, the 28-year-old mother of one would be facing real jail time.

She ordered Sager be placed on a probation period of 12 months and her driver's licence be disqualified for a period of six months.

Woman asks shopkeeper to look after stolen goods

A 44-year-old woman has fronted court after she asked a shop attendant to look after her stolen goods.

On December 3, 2019, Lorraine Rachel Davidson was shopping at Wayne's World, Kingaroy.

The Kingaroy Magistrates heard she bought a number of items and later came back and asked a shop attendant to take care of her bags while she did some more shopping.

"While the attendant was placing the bags behind the counter, they noticed there was a number of items in there that had not been paid for that belonged to the shop," police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said.

Davidson was fined $150, and the conviction was recorded.

Man jumps on senior citizen's head during fight

A 41-year-old Cherbourg man who jumped on a senior citizen's head has suffered lifelong consequences as a result.

"You punched him, you fell to the ground, and then the facts say that you jumped up and landed with your feet on the victim's head," Magistrate Louisa Pink said in Murri Court on Wednesday December 12.

The court heard a fight started between Shamus Arnold Cobbo and a man 20 years his senior on February 25.

Both men were intoxicated and Cobbo's defence lawyer said he had found counselling with psychologists to be a powerful tool and was "addressing the issue of thinking before acting and drinking."

Cobbo was fined $500 for seriously assaulting a senior citizen.

Woman hides stolen goods in pram

A WOMAN who hid $28 worth of electronics in her pram will now serve a suspended prison sentence.

Emma Burnett pleaded guilty to the stealing charge and driving without a licence in Murgon Magistrates Court on December 11.

The court heard Burnett was previously before the court in November 2016 for a stealing offence, where she was placed on a two year probation.

Magistrate Pink said Burnett's previous convictions were aggravating factors.

"I'm satisfied this is well and truly the last resort," she said.

Burnett was sentenced to two months imprisonment, which was wholly suspended.

"If you are before courts over the next nine months for stealing, you will not be able to persuade the magistrate," she said.

In relation to the driving offence, Burnett was fined $450 and her licence was disqualified for six months.

All convictions were recorded.