Queensland Minister for Main Roads Mark Bailey said these projects are a testament to our commitment to the communities of the great South Burnett region. (Picture: File)
REVEALED: South Burnett schools to share $366,000 in funding

Tristan Evert
10th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
AS PART of a $10 million Palaszczuk Government’s School Transport Infrastructure Program, five South Burnett schools will share in $366,000 of funding.

The funding is shared between 57 projects across the state targeting the improvement of key transport infrastructure at schools.

Minister Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said these projects are a testament to our commitment to the communities of the great South Burnett region.

“We listened to the concerns of families, teachers and students, and we are delivering on a range of upgrades to increase the walk-ability and accessibility of our local schools,” Mr Bailey said.

“Since the Palaszczuk Government established the program three years ago, $20 million had been invested in schools across Queensland to improve safety for thousands of students, families, their teachers and staff.

“This funding has been crucial in securing new traffic signals, “stop, drop and go” zones, car park modifications, footpaths, bus and vehicle turnaround areas, pedestrian crossings and dedicated turning lanes.”

The five schools receiving the funding are as follows:

     
  • Taabinga State School – resealing drop-off zone and disabled parking area and drainage works;
  • Kingaroy State High School – relocating zebra crossings in William Street, kerb ramps, re-linemarking bus bay and car parks on Avoca Street;
  • Saint Mary's Catholic College – street widening, drop-off zones and footpath upgrades;
  • Nanango State School – dilapidated pedestrian bridge replacement;
  • Wondai State School – school crossing relocation, formalised pick-up and set down area, bus bay designation and additional parallel parks in Kent Street.

These projects will create jobs for many local businesses in traditional industries like construction.

Mr Bailey said those jobs are important now more than ever as we turn the tide on COVID‐19 and continue Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.

“The global economy has been hit hard by COVID‐19, but Queensland’s strong health response to date means our state can kick start the economy quickly, continue to rollout road safety initiatives like these and get on with a $23 billion pipeline of road and transport upgrades,” he said.

“It builds on other initiatives like the flashing school zone signs program and the Palaszczuk Government’s recent $4.2 million boost to its popular school crossing supervisor scheme.

“We all have an interest in making sure the class of 2020 and future years are remembered for all the right reasons.”

 

South Burnett

