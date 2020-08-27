REVEALED: South Burnett schools with the most suspensions

DATA REVEALED: The Department of Education has revealed what South Burnett state schools have issued the most suspensions in 2019. Picture: File

DATA REVEALED: The Department of Education has revealed what South Burnett state schools have issued the most suspensions in 2019. Picture: File

DATA released by the State Government has revealed the state schools with the most suspensions in the South Burnett in 2019.

The new figures are broken up into both short and long suspensions, as well as cancellations and exclusions.

According to the Department of Education, a short suspension can last between 1–10 days, with a long suspension ranging from 11–20 days.

Kingaroy State High School lead the way in suspensions last year, issuing 318 short suspensions and 14 long suspensions over two semesters.

Murgon State High School followed with 281 short suspensions and five long suspensions, while Nanango State High School had 216 short suspensions and a mammoth 24 long suspensions in 12 months.

Several primary schools issued over 50 short suspensions in semesters one and two, including Kingaroy State School with 173, Murgon State School with 130 and one long suspension, and Nanango state school with 87 and five long suspensions.

Taabinga State School, Wondai State School, Proston State School and Blackbutt State School issued 57, 41, 27 and 20 short suspensions respectively.

Students can be excluded from attending any state school for up to 12 months or permanently, depending if their behaviour is so serious that suspensions are considered not enough.

READ MORE:

Cherbourg Council confirms community is COVID-19 free

Decade old Burnett business approved for major expansion

Gaming for good: Kingaroy gamer battling it out for charity

A principal can then cancel the enrolment of a student if they persistently refuse to participate in the program of instruction, according to the Department of Education.

Kingaroy State High School issued eight cancellations and seven exclusions last year, the highest in the region.

Murgon State High School is close behind on seven cancellations and one exclusion, while Nanango State High had two exclusions and one cancellation.

Ipswich State High School topped the leaderboard for suspensions in the state, issuing a staggering 396 short suspensions in 2019.