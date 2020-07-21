REVEALED: South Burnett towns with biggest SPER debts named

TOWNS IN DEBT: Several South Burnett towns owe the State Government hundreds of thousands in debt. Picture: File

TOWNS IN DEBT: Several South Burnett towns owe the State Government hundreds of thousands in debt. Picture: File

NEW data has revealed more than 3,000 South Burnett residents owe more than $8 million to the State Government.

The State Penalties Enforcement Registry (SPER) is an agency tasked by the State Government to collect fines imposed by courts, governments, and other agencies such as tolls.

Speeding fines, court debts, parking infringements, driving offences and more are commonly referred to SPER for collection.

Data up to June 30 has shown 3,064 South Burnett residents owe $8,750,000 to SPER.

That’s just a small slice of the $1.3 billion owed to the government across Queensland.

Murgon and Cherbourg’s postcode of 4605 are at the top of the list, owing $3,000,000, with 895 debtors having a whopping 9,333 debts.

Kingaroy followed close after, with 1,045 debtors owing $2,616,000 from 8,108 debts.

Nanango, Brooklands, and Tarong owe a mammoth $1,706,000 from 5,288 debts by 554 debtors.

Blackbutt, Yarraman, and Wondai are significantly less, owing $597,000, $349,000 and $233,000 respectively.

Wooroolin, Hivesville, and their neighbouring villages then owe $145,000 and $79,000.

More than $785 million worth of fines were imposed by the state government, with $402 million coming from the courts.

SPER collected $251.5 million as at 31 May 2020 for the 2019-20 financial year.