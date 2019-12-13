REVEALED: South Burnett’s most festive street

WE WISH YOU A-MAROO CHRISTMAS: Council CEO, Mark Pitt and wife Nicola unveil the winning street of the Christmas lights competition.

QUEENSLAND'S tidiest town can now add another impressive title to the list.

Wondai just got that much more festive and it will be for the duration of 2020.

Santa Claus Lane was announced on Friday December 13 and the proud winners were the festive families in Amaroo Dve.

The Christmas lights competition was the brainchild of South Burnett Regional Council CEO, Mark Pitt and his wife, Nicola.

MERRY STREET: Residents of Amaroo Dve in Wondai (Michelle, Dwayne, Same Bartlett-Kennedy, Kathy Kennedy and Janelle Hasler) with Council CEO, Mark Pitt, wife Nicola and Cr Ros Heit.

They kindly donated the sign for the South Burnett street with the most impressive Christmas lights.

At the unveiling of Santa Claus Lane, Nicola said the Wondai street had a tremendous neighbourhood feel.

"You can really feel the sense of community and you could see they all worked together," she said.

"They are forming a sense of community and that's what it is all about."

Amaroo Dve resident, Janelle Hasler was chuffed with the award in only her first year putting up Christmas lights.

"This was a thing to say this is our home," she said.

Ms Hasler said it took her about a week to get all the lights in place.

"We are a close knit street," she said.

"We sat on the veranda and watched Shelley put their lights up and they watched us.

"It's a great time of year."

Amaroo Drive is not the only street to get into the Christmas Spirit. See the map of every house entered in the 2019 Christmas light competition here.