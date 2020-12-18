REVEALED: Ten of the most bizarre court cases of 2020

FROM crimes being exposed on social media to using superannuation to buy weed, these are ten of the most bizarre crimes of 2020.

Prison time for spree against Kingaroy, Murgon businesses

A Murgon man was sentenced to two years jail after pleading guilty to a string of offences.

Clayton Alfred Davidson, 33, faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Friday, June 26, for two counts of stealing, unlawful entry of vehicles, breach of bail and the possession of drugs and drug related utensils.

On May 1, Davidson unlawfully entered a Purses Coaches motor vehicle in Murgon without consent before contravening a police officer‘s orders in Murgon sometime between May 8-17.

On May 13 at Murgon he stole meat from the IGA and three weeks later on June 2 at Kingaroy he unlawfully entered a vehicle namely a car of another, namely Luke Medcalf trading as Elecfix Solutions, with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Davidson broke into Kevin F. J. Woods Solicitors on King St in Kingaroy sometime between June 4 to June 9 and stole a laptop and a cheque book.

On June 5 he entered the premises of the South Burnett Regional Council in Kingaroy and committed and stole sound producing equipment.

On June 5 he entered the premises of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services in Kingaroy and committed an indictable offence, the following day in Murgon he possessed property namely a metal torch engraved with “K6” that may be reasonably suspected of being stolen, and again on June 6 at Murgon he had a hypodermic syringe and needle and failed to take all reasonable care and precautions to prevent danger to others.

Convictions were recorded.

Roommates use super to buy boat, bus, 450 grams of drug

Two Kingaroy men faced court after police raids uncovered 450 grams of cannabis, drug utensils and $4400 in cash hidden in DVD cases.

The first man, Peter Gunther Thierauf was caught in possession of 450 grams of cannabis, $670 cash, a bong, two pairs of scissors, a grinder and a cone piece.

Thierauf pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing dangerous drugs, one charge of possessing drug utensils and one charge of possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

Thierauf’s defence lawyer said “the unfortunate thing here is he accessed all of his super to buy a substantial amount of weed and very shortly after police came and seized the package before it had been unwrapped.”

Thierauf’s suspended prison sentence was activated and was ordered to be served in full, released on parole immediately under the supervision of a probation and parole office.

The suspended sentence was activated for three months and convictions were recorded on all charges.

The second man, Brenton Johanne Brandtner was caught in possession of five grams of cannabis, a bong and $3700 cash.

Brandtner pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing dangerous drugs, one charge of possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and two charges of possessing drug utensils.

Brandtner’s defence lawyer said “he got two advances from his superannuation, which he used to purchase a boat and a bus to travel with to do farm work and unfortunately about $3000 of his money that was left was commingled with the money of Mr Thierauf, which will be lost.”

Brandtner was ordered to forfeit all the seized items including the cash, was fined $1250 and had his suspended sentence extended for six months.

Convictions were recorded on all charges.

Drunken ‘rampage’ with sign lands Cherbourg man in court

A Cherbourg man will spend time in prison after using a road sign to smash eight glass shop front windows in Murgon.

Nathaniel Dynevor, 32, pleaded guilty to eight counts of wilful damage at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

The court heard in the early hours of November 15, he used a road sign found on Lamb Street to attack eight Murgon businesses, causing $13,468 in damages.

Convictions were recorded.

Stolen choccy bar wins man golden ticket to court

A chocolate bar came at a steep price for a South Burnett man, after he attempted to give himself a five finger discount for the sweet treat at an IGA Supermarket.

At a cost of $150, Shannon Smith bought himself a golden ticket straight to Murgon Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to the three charges, including stealing, driving without a license, and driving away from the scene of a car crash without exchanging details.

Convictions were recorded.

Football club fight leads to brawl in supermarket

A midweek grocery shop ended in an assault charge for a Nanango mother after she punched another woman in IGA last year.

Jasmine Ann Smallwood, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of common assault in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, May 18.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said the incident occurred around 3pm in the afternoon on July 21, 2019 when Smallwood‘s partner and the victim’s partner were engaged in an altercation at the IGA store in Nanango.

“The victim has run into that (altercation) and the defendant has stepped in front of her and punched her once to the right side of the face with a left closed fist,” he said.

Ms Smallwood was convicted and fined $250.

Convictions were recorded.

Kingaroy man’s huge fine for lying about COVID hotspot visit

A Kingaroy man who travelled from a Victorian COVID hotspot into Queensland, providing false information on his border declaration form has been fined thousands of dollars.

John William Fredric Whyatt pleaded guilty to one count of failing to comply with COVID-19 public health direction and one count of fraud, dishonestly gaining benefit or advantage at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on October 12.

On July 10, 2020 the 38-year-old supplied false information on a border pass when crossing the New South Wales and Queensland border in Goondiwindi.

On July 11, 2020 he dishonestly gained benefit by avoiding the mandatory 14-day quarantine after returning from a COVID-19 hotspot.

The court heard Whyatt was working driving a truck through South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria before obtaining a border pass and travelling into Queensland.

Whyatt was convicted and fined $6803.

Convictions were recorded.

Man who used meth to lose weight now faces jail

In March, the Kingaroy Magistrates Court heard how a 63-year-old Nanango man caused a three-vehicle traffic crash along the Bruce Highway in November while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Kenneth Roy Smith appeared before the court on March 18 via video link from within Murgon Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of driving under the influence of liquor, driving unlicensed, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, three charges of breaching bail conditions and one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Smith‘s duty lawyer, Chris Campbell from Woods Murdoch Solicitors, told the court his client began using methamphetamines four years ago as a fast way to lose weight.

“My client has informed me he‘s had two open heart surgeries throughout his life and four years ago he weighed in at an alarming 120kg,” Mr Campbell said.

“His doctor informed him it was in his best interests to lose some weight and Mr Smith thought the fastest way to achieve this would be to start using methamphetamine.”

Smith to serve a 12-month term of imprisonment for the count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and a three-month sentence for each count of driving under the influence, to be served cumulatively.

She also ordered for Smith to be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver‘s licence for four years.

Convictions were recorded.

Woman puts head through cop car window, spits blood at cops

A 28-year-old Yarraman woman was released on probation after she threatened to jump under a truck, put her head through a police car window and spat blood at police and paramedics.

Jaimee-Leigh Atkins pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing police, one count of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of wilful damage of police property at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

The court heard that on March 31 Queensland Ambulance received calls from Atkins who on the second call said she was going to jump in front of a truck.

Police and paramedics attended the scene on the corner of Upper Yarraman Maidenwell Road and the New England Highway where she told police to leave and paramedics to “f - k off”.

Convictions were recorded on all charges.

VIDEO: Man fined after wild Kingaroy Street Brawl

A Kingaroy man who was found lying unconscious with blood pouring from his head after his involvement in a wild street brawl has been fined.

Matthew Paul Fredrick Parker pleaded guilty to one charge of affray at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

The court heard that on September 18 at about 2.30pm a fight broke out between multiple men on Alford Street in Kingaroy.

A conviction was recorded.

How a Tik Tok brought a former Burnett bikie justice

We’ve all heard warnings you should be careful what you post to social media, but this advice is especially true for members of outlaw motorcycle clubs, former bikie Peter Lloyd Gena Stray has discovered.

Appearing before Kingaroy Magistrates Court, Stray pleaded guilty to sporting the forbidden Finks Motorcycle Australia logo, in the form of a vest and T-shirt, possessing cannabis and MDMA, possessing a modified rifle and ammunition, a push knife, explosives, and two water pipes.

On an unknown date prior to October 17, Stray was identified by police on the social media app Tik Tok, wearing a Finks MC Australia vest and a white Finks branded T-shirt, while perched on a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

After locating the video, police executed a search warrant at Stray‘s address, where they located the vest, as well as a small amount of cannabis, MDMA, a push knife (or trench knife), a modified bolt action .22 caliber rifle, ammunition, a quantity of fireworks and two glass pipes.

Convictions were recorded.