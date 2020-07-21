REVEALED: The major projects council plans to fund this year
THE SOUTH Burnett Regional Council has released the 2020/21 budget, which includes a massive capital expenditure program.
Capital Expenditure Program
$5.825 million allocated for building assets
$2.315 million allocated for plant and fleet
$480,000 allocated for information technology
$22.524 million allocated for road and drainage
$3 million allocated for water supply
$3.735 million allocated for wastewater
$350,000 allocated for waste
READ MORE:
REVEALED: South Burnett towns with biggest SPER debts named
BUDGET: What your rate bill will look like this year
Alleged youth crime spree in Murgon and Cherbourg
Individual Projects
$11.3 million Kingaroy Transformation Project – funded by $4.5 million of capital grant
$4.07 million gravel resheeting program
$4.1 million Niagara Road
$1.6 million bitumen reseal Program
$300,000 regional upgrade to wastewater scada
$317,000 for various upgrades at Boondooma Dam
$191,000 new amenities at Yallakool Tourist Park
$175,000 portable grandstands at Wondai Showgrounds
$100,000 Coronation Park Wondai drainage works
$1.1 million water main revitalisation, Kingaroy
$160,000 aircondition the Nanango Cultural Centre
$410,000 playground/softfall renewals across region
$3.4 million emergent works on sewer lines
$200,000 replace plant room at Murgon swimming pool
$100,000 water metre replacement program
$500,000 Murgon CBD footpath stages 3
$180,000 Taromeo Pedestrian Bridge
$80K Durong public amenities bore
$80,000 Blackbutt Skate Park shade shelter
$150,0000 park furniture across region
$450,000 water storage upgrades across region
Other significant operational and maintenance expenditure excluding depreciation
$2.369 million allocated to property maintenance
$1.057 million allocated to pools and halls
$1.286 million for tourist parks, VICs, galleries and museums
$6.867 million allocated to environment and waste
$803,000 towards natural resource management, pest management, dips and sale yards
$368,000 allocated to cemeteries
$1.058 million allocated to libraries
$7.535 million allocated to water supplies
$3.747 million for wastewater supplies
$1.580 million for ICT
$4.576 million rural services, parks and gardens and public conveniences