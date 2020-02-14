REVEALED: The secrets to 50 years of marriage

LOVE: Jeff and Bev O'Shannessy just celebrated being married for 50 years.

THE key to a lifetime of love and happiness is never giving up and going out for a dinner date every week.

This is according to Bev and Jeff O'Shannessy who have just celebrated 50 years of marriage in Wondai.

Their daughter Katrina O'Shannessy-Quirke threw them a surprise party to commemorate the day.

Bev said she figured it out when Katrina asked for her address book.

"Jeff had no idea though," Bev said.

"It was a complete surprise for him.

"We had over 100 people come to celebrate and he had no idea what was going on.

"It was a really special night."

Bev and Jeff met when they were just 19 and living on the Gold Coast.

Jeff was doing some work with Bev's uncle when he first met Bev.

"I laid eyes on her and then three months later we were engaged," Jeff said.

"We were married about 12 months after that.

"I know it seems really quick but I think when you know you know."

Bev and Jeff said they were each others best friend, and that they couldn't imagine life without the other.

"We do everything together and always have," Bev said.

"Since meeting I don't think we've ever spent much time apart.

"I don't think we'd ever want to."

Bev and Jeff have three children together and 12 grand children.

"We've been incredibly lucky to have three beautiful children and make our own family. And now we have all of these grandchildren," Jeff said.

"The longest we've ever spent apart was when she was giving birth.

"Because back then no one was allowed in the birthing room."

The pair have always done everything together.

"We've lived together, we shop together, we were in business together, we volunteered at Endeavour together, we travel together," Bev said.

"I just can't imagine my life without him.

"But in saying that sometime he pisses me off. But that's pretty normal and we always work through it because we know our relationship is everything."

Bev and Jeff were unable to think of a time they've ever fought.

"You know I don't think we've ever had a big fight or disagreement," Jeff said.

"Sure we don't always get on but we always work it out.

"That's what you do when you love someone."

According to the Bev and Jeff the secret to their long and successful marriage has been never giving up.

"You just can't give up," Jeff said.

"If you know they're the one then you've just got to work through things because it's worth it.

"Going out together and doing nice things regularly too.

"We go out to the RSL every Friday night for our date."

Bev said for her the key has been patience and communication.

"You just have to remember you love each other and be patient," she said.

"Also talking is good.

"You get to know each other after a bit and then you can cheer the other one up.

"When Jeff gets in a mood I take him to see the grandkids because that always perks him up.

"And he gets me flowers."

Bev and Jeff said their number one piece of advice for new couples was to work hard and love lots.

"You just have to keep at it because nothing good is every going to be easy," Jeff said.