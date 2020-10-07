Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FIRE SEASON: WITH a number of serious fires having already sparked in the Burnett region, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has revealed what aerial resources are protecting the region.
FIRE SEASON: WITH a number of serious fires having already sparked in the Burnett region, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has revealed what aerial resources are protecting the region.
Environment

REVEALED: The water bombers to protect the Burnett this summer

Dominic Elsome
7th Oct 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WITH FIRE season already well underway, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services unveiled the aerial firefighting resources that will help defend the region.

QFES does not own any aircraft in the fleet, rather they are either contracted through the National Aerial Firefighting Centre (NAFC) or through a standing offer arrangement for ad hoc services, referred to as ‘call-when-needed’.

Aircraft contracted through the NAFC is based at the Toowoomba City Aerodrome and the Bundaberg Airport.

A spokesperson for QFES confirmed these aircraft were on “active standby”.

While spring has only just begun, the Burnett region has already seen a number of fast-moving grass fires spark in the region.

With the area still tinder-dry from the long-running drought, aerial resources will play a crucial role in the coming months as the mercury continues to rise.

“In the Burnett regions, there is aircraft support available from the Toowoomba City Aerodrome and the Bundaberg Airport airbases,” the spokesperson said.

“There are also numerous call-when-needed resources both within the region and surrounding areas.”

The spokesperson did not provide details on the number of call-when-needed aircraft in the region, or their locations.

However, last month it was revealed Kennedy Air had positioned their firefighting aircraft at Watts Bridge Memorial Airfield in the northern Somerset region.

The QFES spokesperson told the South Burnett Times aerial resources did more than simply fight fires.

“Aerial resources, both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, are used to generate information and intelligence about a fire, or knockdown a fire edge and/or stop its rate of spread long enough so that ground crews can create a fire break, mop up or continue knocking down the fire,” they said.

“ Aircraft are not able to put out fires but they can reduce the intensity in support of ground crews.”

fire season south burnett fire season water bombers
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bail granted for man accused of beating woman unconscious

        Premium Content Bail granted for man accused of beating woman unconscious

        News AFTER spending 173 days behind bars, a Burnett man has been released on bail after allegedly beating his partner unconscious, fracturing her chest and eye socket.

        • 7th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
        Elderly woman bitten by venomous snake, rushed to hospital

        Premium Content Elderly woman bitten by venomous snake, rushed to hospital

        News Paramedics transported an elderly woman to Kingaroy Hospital this morning, after...

        How high school graduates could earn $300/day in rural towns

        Premium Content How high school graduates could earn $300/day in rural towns

        Rural JOBSEEKERS and school graduates have been recommended to move to regional areas to...

        NAMED: The 12 people facing Cherbourg Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: The 12 people facing Cherbourg Court today

        Crime Here are the names of everyone facing Cherbourg Magistrates Court today.