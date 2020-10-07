REVEALED: The water bombers to protect the Burnett this summer

FIRE SEASON: WITH a number of serious fires having already sparked in the Burnett region, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has revealed what aerial resources are protecting the region.

FIRE SEASON: WITH a number of serious fires having already sparked in the Burnett region, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has revealed what aerial resources are protecting the region.

WITH FIRE season already well underway, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services unveiled the aerial firefighting resources that will help defend the region.

QFES does not own any aircraft in the fleet, rather they are either contracted through the National Aerial Firefighting Centre (NAFC) or through a standing offer arrangement for ad hoc services, referred to as ‘call-when-needed’.

Aircraft contracted through the NAFC is based at the Toowoomba City Aerodrome and the Bundaberg Airport.

A spokesperson for QFES confirmed these aircraft were on “active standby”.

While spring has only just begun, the Burnett region has already seen a number of fast-moving grass fires spark in the region.

With the area still tinder-dry from the long-running drought, aerial resources will play a crucial role in the coming months as the mercury continues to rise.

“In the Burnett regions, there is aircraft support available from the Toowoomba City Aerodrome and the Bundaberg Airport airbases,” the spokesperson said.

“There are also numerous call-when-needed resources both within the region and surrounding areas.”

The spokesperson did not provide details on the number of call-when-needed aircraft in the region, or their locations.

However, last month it was revealed Kennedy Air had positioned their firefighting aircraft at Watts Bridge Memorial Airfield in the northern Somerset region.

The QFES spokesperson told the South Burnett Times aerial resources did more than simply fight fires.

“Aerial resources, both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, are used to generate information and intelligence about a fire, or knockdown a fire edge and/or stop its rate of spread long enough so that ground crews can create a fire break, mop up or continue knocking down the fire,” they said.

“ Aircraft are not able to put out fires but they can reduce the intensity in support of ground crews.”