REVEALED: Top South Burnett schools for student suspensions

Data has revealed in the past five years, South Burnett schools have handed out more than 7000 suspensions, with just three of the region‘s 21 schools making up half of that number.

Murgon State High School issued 1630 suspensions, which included 1533 short suspensions, 48 long suspensions and 13 exclusions.

The data comes as the South Burnett Times and Courier Mail reveal a staggering 374,506 suspensions have been given to students across five years – three times as that of the ACT and twice as many as NSW schools.

In the South Burnett region, 21 schools handed out 7050 suspensions between 2015 and 2019.

Kingaroy State High School recorded the second highest number of suspensions with 1453, while Nanango State High School issued 1327 suspensions.

Kingaroy State School, with 700, and Murgon State School, 541, round out the top five schools for the region.

QUT education expert Professor Linda Graham said the suspension rates were “way too high”, as per 1000 students, the ACT had 58.05 suspensions, NSW had 87.62 and Queensland had 150.37 suspensions.

She said suspensions were not effective in resolving student behavioural problems.

“It either doesn’t solve it, or makes the problem worse and reinforces the behaviour, we know that it doesn’t work and there are better alternatives,” she said.

Professor Graham said preventive strategies were required to teach students the skills to manage their own behaviour.

“We need to explicitly teach them about what behaviour expectations are and ways to avoid breaking those,” she said.