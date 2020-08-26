REVEALED: What South Burnett Regional Councillors declared

REGISTER OF INTERESTS: Here is what the South Burnett Regional Councillors declared before they took office. Picture: File

REGISTER OF INTERESTS: Here is what the South Burnett Regional Councillors declared before they took office. Picture: File

SOUTH Burnett residents headed to the polls on March 28 to vote for six councillors and a mayor to represent them at a local level.

All councillors have submitted their Registers of Interest, declaring memberships, organisations and financial assets that the community needs to be aware of.

Here’s what your councillors declared:

Mayor Bretto Otto

Cr Otto declared he was a shareholder in BOA (QLD) Pty Ltd, commonly referred to as Otto Accountants.

He previously held positions as an officer of corporations, the director of his accounting firm, and the Melanoma Awareness Foundation where he was a trustee and CEO.

He has an investment in the Brett Otto Family trust, where he is a trustee and beneficiary.

Cr Otto has memberships with three organisations, including the Institute of Public Accountants, and the National Tax Agents Associations in Melbourne.

He is also a part of the Rotary Club of Taabinga, and receives other income from dividends and salary from his accounting firm.

Councillor Roz Frohloff (Division 1)

Cr Frohloff has several memberships to associations and professional organisations within the South Burnett, particularly Nanango.

She is a member of the Nanango RSL and its auxiliary, South Burnett First Aid Volunteers in Murgon, South Burnett Western Performance, and Nananago Kennel Club Obedience.

Councillor Gavin Jones (Deputy Mayor and Division 2)

Cr Jones has shareholdings in the Jones Family Trust, LMR Pty Ltd, and the Maidenwell Hotel.

He is the director in the Jones Family Trust, and holds a beneficiary interest in the corporation’s hospitality investments.

He also owns property in Maidenwell for a commercial businesses, and grazing.

Cr Jones has memberships with the Maidenwell Community group, the Tarong Community Partnership Fund, and RSLs in Kingaroy, Blackbutt, and Nanango.

He has a source of income through the Maidenwell Hotel as a property lessor, and the sale of cattle off leased property in the South Burnett.

Councillor Danita Potter (Division 3)

Cr Potter has residential properties in Kingaroy and in Townsville, where she is the joint owner, and holds eight memberships to different organisations in the South Burnett.

These include the Kingaroy Lions Club, the South Burnett Suicide Prevention Working Group, South Burnett Relay for Life Committee, Kingaroy Christmas Carnival Committee, and Kingaroy Australia Day Committee.

She is a member of the Kingaroy Local Ambulance Committee, Taabinga State School Board, and the South Burnett Community Hospital Foundation.

Councillor Kirstie Schumacher (Division 4)

Cr Schumacher has shareholdings in three trusts, Schuey Brothers Drilling, Schuey Brothers Pastoral Pty Ltd, and WC & KM Schumacher Family Pty Ltd superannuation fund.

The investments in the trustss include drilling rigs, support trucks, vehicle, equipment and industrial land in Yarraman.

Schuey Brothers Pastoral Pty Ltd has investments in agricultural land in Tingoora and Kingaroy.

She has six investment properties in places such as Kingaroy, Benarkin, Yarraman and Tingoora, as well as a residential home in Kingaroy.

She has several mortgages on those investment properties, as well as personal and businesses loans.

Cr Schumacher receives income from her part time bookkeeping at Schuey Brothers Drilling, Wayne Schumacher’s income, previous employment at Stanwell Corporation, Schuey Brothers Drilling and Pastoral Pty Ltd, and the Wayne Schumacher Family Trust.

She is a member of several organisations including Baconfest, Crow FM, and the Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce.

Councillor Kathy Duff (Division 5)

Cr Duff is a shareholder in JB Duff and Sons Di Di Pty Ltd, holding the office of company secretary, director, and shareholder for the cattle grazing operation.

She has a grazing cattle and timber property in Boondooma, and another rental property in Murgon.

She was also previously gifted a painted portrait by artist Lee Porter, worth more than $500.

Cr Duff is a member of 20 organisations, including the Liberal National Party, the Proston/Boondooma Branch LNP, and the Nanango Electorate Office LNP.

She receives income from the sale of cattle, timber, rental income, and her council earnings, and holds additional shares in Kratzie Racing, and Richardson Racing.

Councillor Scott Henschen (Division 6)



Cr Henschen is a shareholder in AMP, CBA, GrainCorp, and Prime Super, and has held seven positions in corporations in the South Burnett.

These include being the president of the Ironpot Hall, Team Ironpot, Ironpot Rural Fire Brigade, and vice president of the Burrandowan Race Club.

He was also a member of the Kingaroy Golf Club, Kingaroy Cricket Club, and Ironpot Wild Dog Syndicate.

Cr Henschen has grazing land in Ironpot, and has several memberships in Ironpot community groups, the Burrandowan Race Club, and Kingaroy Golf Club.

He receives two other sources of income through cattle and crop sales.