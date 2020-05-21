REVEALED: What’s going on with the new trees

The newly planted trees lining the D'Aguilar Highway entrance into town. One of the many upgrades planned as part of the Kingaroy Streetscape project.

LANDSCAPING of the Kingaroy Rogers Drive and D’Aguilar Highway intersection has officially begun.

A South Burnett Regional Council spokesperson said they were pleased to announce the beginning of the project.

The landscaping will complement the fully funded $1.8M Queensland Government’s Targeted Road Safety Programme roundabout project and will create a new and inspiring welcome to Kingaroy.

Council has selected trees that have been previously planted in the region and demonstrate a high tolerance for the local conditions and compliment the area.

The selected species selected include:

Tristaniaopisis Laurina – aka Water Gum

Buckinghamia Celsissima – aka Ivory Curl

The roundabout will contain shrubs and grass species selected in conjunction with DTMR. These will include:

Dietes

Tulbagia – aka Silver laced striped grass

Eromophila Species – aka Emu Bush

Helichrysum Oreiantalis – aka Native Daisy

Lagerstroemia – aka Crepe Myrtle

All stock is being planted with locally sourced, improved topsoil blend, fertilised and with a sufficient mulch topping around the surrounding base.

Ongoing watering and care of the plant selection will be conducted over the coming months to allow establishment of the vegetation.

The project will also use recycled “Class A” water from Council’s state of the art Nereda Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Council anticipates that these complimentary works will add a visual element to the area to enhance the inviting southern entrance to the town of Kingaroy.

Motorists and pedestrians are requested to travel with care and adhere to any signage while works are in progress.