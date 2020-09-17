Revealed: When you can get the PlayStation 5

Sony has finally announced its PS5 will launch days after Microsoft’s Xbox. Here’s when you can get the new console.

Sony has finally announced its PS5 will launch days after Microsoft’s Xbox. Here’s when you can get the new console.

PlayStation has finally revealed how much it will charge for its new console and when you can get your hands on one.

Xbox previously announced its console will be available for $749 on November 10.

A less powerful digital-only version of its new console will go on sale for $499.

Sony has now announced the PS5 will be released two days later for virtually the same price.

The PlayStaion 5 will cost $749.95, with a digital-only version costing $599.95 (it's understood that unlike the digital only Xbox, this one is identical to the more expensive PS5 in every other area but the disc drive).

The announcement was made following the company's showcase event on Thursday morning, where it also gave a further look at some of the games that will be on the console, including launch titles.

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition and Fortnite will both be available on day one.

A new instalment in the iconic and long-running Final Fantasy franchise was also announced, simply called Final Fantasy XVI.

Further detail about Spider-Man: Miles Morales was also shown.

Series creator J.K. Rowling has been embroiled in controversy throughout 2020, but the much-loved world of magic that made her a billionaire will land on PS5 in the form of Hogwarts: Legacy, an RPG set around 100 years before the events in the Harry Potter franchise.

Originally published as Revealed: When you can get the PS5