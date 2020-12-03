Menu
THE votes have been counted and the results are in, the North Burnett’s favourite young worker is Kyle Millington from Gayndah Smash Repairs. Photo: Kristen Camp
News

REVEALED: Winner of the North Burnett best worker under 25

Kristen Camp
3rd Dec 2020 4:00 PM

THE votes have been counted and the results are in, the North Burnett’s favourite young worker is Kyle Millington from Gayndah Smash Repairs.

Working as a tyre-fitter at the age of 16, Mr Millington said his first job helped to build his passion for cars.

“I have always loved working on cars,” Mr Millington said.

“I decided to be a panel beater because it’s what my father does and I knew I’d be proud to follow in his footsteps.”

Now, Mr Millington said he has been working at Gayndah Smash Repairs for five years fixing the bodywork of cars and replacing windscreens.

“I love seeing when a customer is over the moon to be reunited with their car,” he said.

Mr Millington said he was very overwhelmed to find that he had won the title.

“It's a massive surprise, there were so many great workers on the poll and are so many great young workers in the region,” he said.

“Honestly I don't really have an answer as to why I got nominated, I don't really get too much recognition for the work that I do.”

Mr Millington said he wanted to thank all the people who voted for him.

“It means a lot and is a massive boost in confidence that people appreciate the work that I do,” he said.

“I’d also like to thank my partner Zoée and my sister Brooklyn for nominating me, I honestly did not think I would stand a chance against all the great workers.”

gayndah smash repairs

