’Rich legacy’: Deb honours contribution of newspaper

STAY INFORMED: Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington browses through a copy of the South Burnett Times to catch up on all the local news from across the region. Photo: Laura Blackmore

AS THE Times edges towards its last edition being printed this Friday, Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington says the newspaper has been part of her life for decades.

Frecklington said she still collected clippings from the newspaper as it had become a family tradition over the years.

“As we all enjoy the final printed edition of the South Burnett Times, I know many of us will be reflecting on what the paper has meant to us over all these years,” she said.

“It has left a rich legacy of telling the stories of our people, places and major events in our history.

“For me, I will miss picking up a hard copy of the paper to enjoy with a cuppa at the office. “As a mum, I have always loved seeing the photos of our local kids in their first year of school and then watching them grow over the years as their photos proudly appear taking part in sports, school ceremonies and other events.

“The family tradition of keeping clippings from the paper about these special memories will be sadly missed.”

Despite the printing side of the business ceasing, she said it was more imperative than ever to keep those in the community accountable through having journalists on the ground in regional towns.

“Looking at the history of the South Burnett Times, which started as the Wondai Times in 1910, I was taken by its original ‘creed’ – ‘For the cause that lacks assistance, for the wrong that needs resistance, for the future in the distance and the good that we can do,” she said.

“It seems that times really have not changed and that this vision is as meaningful now as it was then.

“The team at the South Burnett Times has certainly lived up to this vision, being there for major events like the floods, fires, crimes, road tragedies and of course local, state and federal elections.”

Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington loves visiting and chatting with locals when she is home in the South Burnett. Photo: Contributed

“Now, more than ever, it is so important we keep informed about what is happening in our local communities and that is the role of the media. It is also the role of the media to hold elected representatives like myself to account – something I have always respected,” she said.

“I would like to personally thank Editor, Marguerite Cuddihy, and her team for their stewardship of the South Burnett Times over the past few years.

“I know how passionate they are about delivering a quality read, and I think we can be assured this quality will continue online.”

The last print edition of the South Burnett Times will be printed on Friday, June 26, 2020.

However, the digital site will continue after this date with a team of journalists committed to serve the local community.