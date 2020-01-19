Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

‘Ridiculous’ flaw with new space uniform

by Alex Turner-Cohen
19th Jan 2020 6:36 PM

 

Social media users have noticed one simple flaw in the uniform design of the newly created US Space Force: it's got a camouflage pattern.

Pictures of the space uniform were released on Friday, and it's prompted a flurry of activity.

 

The Space Force, which is organised within the Department of the Air Force, were not over the moon about the public's response.

They explained in a tweet many hours later that it is using "current Army/Air Force uniforms" to save costs and said that its members "will look like their joint counterparts they'll be working with, on the ground."

But people didn't think that made the uniform any less hilarious. It's as if the uniform designers were living on another planet, according to social media users.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The newly created Space Force has only one member so far, Jay Raymond, a general and commander of the newly created branch of the military. The image of the new uniform shows a four-star rank, indicating it would be his.

President Donald Trump championed the creation of the sixth branch of the military and Congress appropriated funds for the force in its most recent budget.

More Stories

Show More
donald trump editors picks military surplus trump administration us space force

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘73 reunion showcased history of league in the bush

        premium_icon ‘73 reunion showcased history of league in the bush

        Rugby League Some of the South Burnett’s oldest footy memorabilia was brought back to life at the Radnor Hotel in Blackbutt yesterday as the 1973 Blackbutt-Kilcoy rugby league...

        League camp the future for South Burnett footy

        premium_icon League camp the future for South Burnett footy

        Rugby League The South Burnett Eagles Beyond the Nest rugby league camp is developing future...

        Cow causes serious highway crash

        premium_icon Cow causes serious highway crash

        News A woman has been injured when her car collided with a cow in Gympie’s western...

        FIRES, STORMS, AND FLOODS: are you prepared?

        premium_icon FIRES, STORMS, AND FLOODS: are you prepared?

        News Here is some information from South Burnett Regional Council on how best to prepare...